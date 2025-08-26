Ace Nigerian Juju singer, Ismaila “Ahuja Bello” Bello famous for songs such as “Ijo Olomo”, “Fellow Nigerians”, and “Victory”, has died at 83.

The Juju musician, guitarist, and vocalist who earned his place in Nigeria’s music scene with a vibrant style and energetic performances died on Monday.

His daughter, Bello Aderemi, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, which she accompanied with several photos of her father.

She wrote: “Rest in peace, my lovely dad, Alhaji Ahuja Bello. We love you, but God loves you more.”

His band, Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles, also confirmed his death and paid tribute to him on their Facebook page.

They stated that although the singer may be gone, his light would continue to shine in their hearts.

Ahuja Bello was born on 24 August 1942 in Iseyin, Oyo State.

Before venturing fully into music, he worked as an electronic technician, later forming the “Ahuja Bello and His Golden Eagles Band” in 1976.

His notable albums include “Awa Ti Danfo” and “Ariya Ti De”.

In 1979, Ahuja Bello travelled to London to record “Ahuja in London”, during which he reportedly struck up a friendship with reggae legend Bob Marley.

He remains a respected figure in Juju music, remembered for his artistry and enduring influence on a generation of Nigerian musicians.