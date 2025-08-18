The Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, has emphasised the critical role of journalism in strengthening democracy, describing it as a tool for transparency, accountability, and empowerment.

Mr Olorunyomi, who doubles as the chief executive officer of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), said journalism is essential for transparency, empowerment, and accountability, as well as promoting values like justice and transparency.

Delivering a lecture at the official onboarding of DevReporting’s editorial and technical advisors on Friday, he described journalism as a tool that helps promote transparency and shine light on dark corners of community life.

The virtual lecture is titled “The Democracy–Journalism Interface”.

The role of Journalism

Mr Olorunyomi said journalism needs to be seen as a central component in the larger enterprise of democracy, noting that “democracy building will be almost impossible without good journalism.”

“I think this way of looking at journalism as if it’s just any other profession is a little bit wrong-headed,” he said.

He said democracy is about participation and empowerment, which good journalism can help foster.

He explained that the media’s role is legally mandated by international treaties, such as Article 19 of the UN Human Rights Declaration, and regional charters like the ECOWAS Treaty, as well as constitutions of countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia and The Gambia.

Mr Olorunyomi emphasised that press freedom is not just a right but a constitutional responsibility for journalists to hold governments accountable.

Accountability, agenda setting and Gatekeeping

According to the PREMIUM TIMES Publisher, three elements must not be ignored when exploring the connection between journalism and democracy. He listed them as accountability, agenda setting and gatekeeping.

“One of the key roles is the institutions that promote accountability, because indeed, when you can’t ensure accountability, then that means democracy itself is endangered,” he said.

“The second, of course, is the whole question of whether we will then need to set what we then call the agenda…So last is then the gatekeeping function.”

He said the three elements hope to ensure that there is a filtration process to ensure that information integrity becomes the norm.

“The value that the media will give to a community or society in a democracy is the ability to protect its freedom, because without that freedom, then it cannot do the kinds of work we expect it to do,” he added.

DevReporting’s onboarding

Earlier in his address, the Team Lead of DevReporting, Mojeed Alabi, said the organisation is driven by the need for Nigeria’s journalism today.

Mr Alabi said journalism in the 1980s and the 1990s focused on pushing out the military dictators and reestablishing a democracy, which Nigeria has now enjoyed for over two decades.

“But since the return of democracy in 1999 in our home corner, we realise that it is very important for us not just to continue to be, in a way, what we describe as guerrilla warfare,” he said.

He noted that DevReporting was established to focus on looking at reports that are usually neglected.

The organisation formally onboarded its editorial advisors, technical advisors and an ombudsman.

The Editorial Advisors are: PREMIUM TIMES Publisher, Mr Olorunyomi; Veteran Broadcaster, Bimbo Oloyede; Chief Executive Officer of Women Radio, Toun Okewale-Sonaiya, and CEO of The Star Newspapers, Ayodele Ojo.

The Technical Advisors are: the Network Communications Manager, Moving Minds Alliance, Lola Ayanda; a medical practitioner and communications expert, Noimot Balogun; Copy Editor, Integrated Indigo, Akeem Akinniyi; Multimedia Expert, Oba Adeoye, and Executive Director, Distinct Right Media, Tobi Fayelu.

The Ombudsman panel of the organisation comprises the Executive Director, International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade; Executive Director, Media Career Development Network, Lekan Otufodunrin; Executive Director, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Motunrayo Famuyiwa-Alaka; and Partner at Koyen-Hi Kebonkwu Chambers, Mike Kebonkwu.

Meanwhile, members of its Editorial Board are: Ismail Ibraheem, a professor at the University of Lagos; Taibat Lawanson, a professor at the University of Liverpool; Shuaib Iwasa, a professor at Erasmus University Rotterdam, Netherlands; and Chijioke Uwasomba, a professor of Literature at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Speaking, Mr Arogundade, a member of the Ombudsman panel, said he didn’t hesitate to accept the responsibility despite having his hands full because he aligned himself with the objectives of the organisation.

“I do not think that we should be tired of doing whatever we can to promote good journalism in Nigeria, not just good journalism, but impactful journalism –journalism that brings about positive changes in the lives of our people,” he said.

“And if you look at the size of our country, our responsibilities are huge, and that is why despite the fact that we have so many media outlets, we still have to continue to strive either using innovative ways to get the messages across to the people.”