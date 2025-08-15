A Nigerian researcher’s work on a little-known but deadly parasitic disease has earned her an international award and amplified global calls for urgent action against neglected tropical diseases.

Ozioma Onuselogu, a graduate student at Eastern Illinois University, was honoured with the Booth Library Award for Excellence in Student Research and Creative Works for her research on Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite responsible for Chagas disease, and her advocacy for a global preparedness framework.

Chagas disease, also known as American trypanosomiasis, is a parasitic illness caused by a parasite found in the faeces of the triatomine bug. It is common in places where the triatomine bug transmits the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi and causes swelling, fever and could become a serious threat if left unchecked. The places prone to this disease include South America, Central America and Mexico.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease is primarily transmitted by triatomine bugs, often called ‘kissing bugs,’ when their infected faeces enter the body through broken skin or mucous membranes. It can also spread via contaminated food, blood transfusion, organ transplantation, or from mother to child during pregnancy.

WHO’s estimates show that about seven million people are currently infected, and more than 100 million individuals are at risk globally.

The global health body noted that in the chronic stage, often occurring years after initial infection, up to one-third of patients may develop severe heart problems, and one in 10 may face digestive or neurological complications.

It also noted that treatment with antiparasitic medications like benznidazole or nifurtimox is highly effective but only if initiated early.

Study

In her recent study on the disease, Ms Onuselogu found a high prevalence of the parasite in raccoons in Central Illinois, a state considered non-endemic, highlighting the risk of overlooked infections establishing themselves in new environments.

She noted that the parasite’s ability to move silently across borders makes it a threat far beyond the regions where it is traditionally found.

“People think Chagas is only in Latin America, but diseases don’t have passports. If it exists anywhere, it can spread everywhere. Neglect anywhere is a threat everywhere. That’s why we must prepare before it becomes the next global crisis,” she said.

According to Ms Onuselogu, the silent nature of this disease makes surveillance across regions critically important.

She said, “You may not even know you’re infected because symptoms are very silent. It keeps lingering, and over time, it causes the damage. That’s why awareness must rise globally before it becomes the next pandemic waiting to happen.”

She added that while the disease is historically endemic to parts of Latin America, climate change, global travel, and wildlife movement might aid its spread into new areas.

She also noted that her findings in Illinois central region reveal the risk of it taking root far from its known hotspots while also warning that the same factors driving the emergence of other zoonotic diseases such as monkeypox and Ebola could push the disease into new territories, including Africa.

One health approach for prevention

To combat this, Ms Onuselogu advocates a One Health approach by integrating human, animal, and environmental health systems to detect and contain outbreaks early.

She noted that she organised an international symposium connecting scientists from over 10 countries, including Nigeria, Canada, and Australia, to share regional strategies for surveillance, screening, and education.

“We can’t treat Chagas as just an animal problem or a Latin American problem. Wildlife lives in our backyards, and pets share our homes. One infection in an animal can infect humans, and vice versa,” she said.

“I did my research in a presumed non-endemic region, yet I found a high prevalence in raccoons. If it’s here, it can be anywhere. We must see this as a shared health problem,” she explained.

Ms Onuselogu’s project was recognised for its contribution to public health knowledge and advocacy. But for her, the award is a platform to push for preparedness against neglected parasitic diseases.

She noted that she hosts the annual One Health in Action event every 30 January, bringing together global participants to develop action plans for diseases that remain under-researched.

“We shouldn’t wait until a disease goes viral before we prepare. If I focus on Chagas, someone else can focus on malaria or schistosomiasis. Together, we can close the gap between what we know and what we fight.”