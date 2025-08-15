A tragedy occurred on Thursday in Ayede Ogbese community, Ondo State, as one person was shot dead while a woman was being kidnapped by some gunmen.

Okudili Okoro, 34, was killed while Mrs Orogun was taken away by her abductors, who stormed the community located in Akure North Local Government Area, in two vehicles.

Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, who confirmed the incident, said the kidnappers, numbering about 10, came in an unregistered Honda car, popularly called End of Discussion (EOD), and an unregistered Toyota Camry.

“Okudili Okoro ‘m’ 34 years was shot dead at scene while one Mrs Orogun ‘f’ was whisked away by the unknown gunmen numbering about 10 in two vehicles namely an unregistered Silver colored EOD car that’s headed towards Akure after the operation and another unregistered Grey colour unregistered Toyota Camry that’s also headed towards Owo after the attack,” Mr Lawal said in a statement.

The commissioner, who said he was at the scene of the incident on Friday morning to assess the situation, ordered all tactical commanders to ensure that the victim was rescued unharmed and those responsible arrested.

Previous incidents

The incident comes on the heels of the incident of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, in which a lecturer was kidnapped and ransom collected.

The police, however, urged the people of the state to cooperate with it and that anyone with relevant information should come forward with it.

ALSO READ: Gunmen abduct 20 passengers travelling on Nigerian waterways

With the spate of kidnappings in the state, several arrests had been made in recent times with a promise by the police to ensure thorough investigations and prosecution.

Other security agencies, including Amotekun, have claimed successes in the fight against kidnapping with several suspects paraded before the public.

Some victims had also been rescued in similar raids by the police and Amotekun.

Residents are concerned that despite these achievements, kidnappings in the state remain unabated.