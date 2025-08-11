The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the remand of five suspected terrorists who attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State on 5 June 2022, in State Security Service (SSS) facility.

The judge, Emeka Nwite, gave the order after the five suspects were arraigned.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them by the federal government.

The suspects include Idris Omeiza, 25 years; Al Qasim Idris, 20 years; Jamiu Abdulmalik, 26 years; Abdulhaleem Idris, 25 years and Momoh Otuho Abubakar, 47 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the terror attack, which occured on 5 June 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State, left over 40 worshippers dead while over 100 others sustained injuries.

NAN had earlier reported that the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) is prosecuting the case on FG’s behalf.

The case comprising nine charges was filed on 23 July by M.B. Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecutions in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

At Monday’s hearing, Calistus Eze, who appeared for the prosecution, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for the arraignment of the defendants.

Mr Eze, however, said that since the charge was filed during the vacation, a summon ex-parte had been filed alongside.

He prayed the court for a leave to move the application and it was granted.

Moving the application, Eze said the summon ex-parte was dated and filed on July 28 and prayed the court for an order allowing the charge to be taken within the vacation period.

Mr Nwite granted the prayer in a short ruling.

The charges were then read to the defendants, who pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

The prosecuting lawyer sought a trial date and urged the court to remand them in SSS custody.

Defence lawyer Abdullahi Muhammad did not oppose Mr Eze’s application.

Mr Muhammad, however, urged the court to make an order allowing the defendants access to their relatives and lawyers.

According to him, the defendants have been in custody since 2022 and we have not had access to them.

But Mr Eze said as a matter of practice and procedure, defendants are allowed access to their lawyers and relatives if a letter is written, stating the date and time.

The lawyer added that since the trial had also commenced, the defendants would be afforded time and facility needed to defend themselves.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until 19 August for commencement of trial and ordered them to be remanded at the DSS custody.

The suspects and others, who are at large, were alleged to have sometime in 2021, joined and became members of AL Shabab Terrorist Group.

Charges

They were accused of operating their cell in Kogi State contrary to and punishable under Section 25(1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In count two, they were alleged to have on 30 May 2022; 3 June 2022 and 4 June 2022, at Government Secondary School, Ogamirana, Adavi LGA in Kogi and behind Omialafa Central Mosque, Ose LGA, Ondo State, respectively, attended and held meetings, where they agreed to and planned for the terrorist attack, which they carried out on 5 June 2022, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 12(a) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

The defendants were alleged to have, on 5 June 2022, with intent to cause death, did detonate Improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which led to the death of over 40 persons, including: Ajanaku John; Onuoha Deborah; Onileke Esther and John Bosede.

They were also alleged to have, on 5 June 2022 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo with intent to further their religious ideology and while armed with IEDs and AK 47 rifles, did attack worshippers, held them hostage and in the process, caused grievous bodily harm to over 100 persons, including Onileke Ayodele, John Blessing, Nselu Esther and Ogungbade Peter.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 42 (a)(ii) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, among other counts.

(NAN)