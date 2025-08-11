Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed his continued support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Ambode, who served as the governor of Lagos State for one term between 2015 and 2019, gave this pledge vua his X page on Sunday.

In a one paragraph post, Mr Ambode assured Nigerians that another four years of Mr Tinubu after his first term will yield more progress and achievements for Nigeria, giving citizens more reasons to celebrate.

“As we look toward the 2027 general elections, I remain steadfast in my commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s re-election.

“I am confident that, with another four years, Nigerians will have more reasons to celebrate our collective progress. My dedication to his vision and aspirations for our nation remains unwavering,” he said.

Mr Ambode’s statement supporting President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 is a move to debunk circulating rumours about his alleged plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former governor attached to his statement a screenshot of a fake post about his intention to declare his governorship ambition on the platform of the ADC in Lagos State.

Mr Ambode’s fallout with President Tinubu in 2018, which cost him a second term as governor, may have made him an easy target for false rumours about defecting to the ADC.

Ahead of 2027 general elections

With the 2027 general elections just two years away, Nigeria’s political scene is heating up as politicians are already making their moves. Like a game of chess, alliances are forming and defections are rife.

Asides the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which lost notable members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a gale of defections across the country in the last few months, the ADC, adopted as a coalition party by the opposition leaders, has emerged as a significant player in Nigeria’s political landscape.

On 2 July, a coalition of opposition leaders including Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Raid Aregbesola,David Mark and Nasir El‑Rufai, formally adopted the ADC as its interim platform to challenge President Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 general elections. Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, who was part of the coalition movement, has yet to make up his mind to join the ADC.