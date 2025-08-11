A former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has denied claims circulating on social media that he co-founded a new African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition alongside former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

The rebuttal, issued on Sunday through his Media Office in Abuja and signed by Ahmad Sajoh, came in response to a viral statement attributed to Mr Amaechi suggesting that both politicians spearheaded the coalition before opening its doors to other political actors.

Mr Sajoh said extensive checks failed to produce any credible evidence, video, audio, or reputable media report confirming that Mr Amaechi ever made such a claim.

He said the alleged remarks could be fabricated, misquoted, or deliberately distorted, warning of the growing trend of attributing false statements to public figures for “malicious purposes” or online engagement.

He said Mr Fayemi remains a committed member and leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We unequivocally state that these claims lack any basis. Mr Fayemi remains a committed member and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State,” the statement read.

Mr Sajoh emphasised that the former Ekiti State governor has, on multiple occasions, publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, including endorsing the state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for re-election on the party’s ticket.

Rumours and political speculations

Speculations about Mr Fayemi’s political allegiance have persisted in recent years, often fuelled by his lower profile at the national political scene since leaving office in October 2022.

His role as a visiting professor at King’s College London and founder of the Amandla Institute has kept him busy outside active day-to-day politics.

However, Mr Sajoh said while this may give the impression of political distance nationally, Mr Fayemi, a former solid minerals minister, has remained engaged in party activities locally in Ekiti.

He highlighted his attendance at APC leadership caucus meetings in the state and his vocal support for Mr Oyebanji’s candidacy, presenting these as evidence of his continued alignment with the party’s political direction.

Mr Sajoh described the claim as baseless, reiterating that should the former governor ever decide to leave the APC, “he would make it public and not require a third party to do so.”

ADC coalition

The ADC, a smaller opposition party, has in recent months attracted interest from certain political figures dissatisfied with the ruling APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Apart from Mr Amaechi, the other prominent politicians who formed a coalition that dissolved into the ADC include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Gabriel Suswam of Benue State, Sule Lamido of Jigawa State, and Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, as well as former Senate President David Mark.

Read the full statement by Fayemi Media Office

*Press Statement*

*Response to the Viral Claim Attributed to Hon Rotimi Amaechi*

We address the alleged claim by Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, that he and our principal, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former Governor of Ekiti State, founded the new ADC coalition before expanding it to include others.

Despite efforts to verify this statement, which has gained traction on social and digital media, we have found no credible evidence to support it. No video of Hon. Amaechi making these claims or reports from reputable media organisations has been located.

In an era where fabricated or distorted statements are often attributed to public figures for malicious purposes, we are cautious about engaging with potentially manufactured controversies designed to provoke or profit. It is possible that Hon. Amaechi did not make the statement or was misquoted.

We unequivocally state that these claims lack any basis. Dr. Fayemi remains a committed member and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State. At various public forums in Ekiti and nationwide, he has consistently affirmed his dedication to the APC, working to address its challenges and advance its progressive ideals for Nigeria. Nothing has changed.

Furthermore, Dr. Fayemi has publicly endorsed His Excellency Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State, for re-election, clearly supporting his candidacy for the APC gubernatorial ticket. This underscores his loyalty to the APC.

We also wish to note that Dr Fayemi is a politician and thought leader with friends and associates that span political, religious, ethnic and regional divides. And from time to time, he is part of conversations about the Nigeria project, how to deepen our fledgling democracy, make the country work for the greater good of all and overcome its numerous challenges.

These conversations, however, do not amount to defections or leaving the APC. Dr Fayemi has the courage to pursue his convictions. If he were to leave the APC, he would make it public and not require a third party to do so. We state again, maybe for the umpteenth time: Dr Fayemi remains a principal member of the APC and is fully behind the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

We understand that the constant speculation about his party affiliation may stem from perceived limited public visibility, but that is because he has been actively engaged as a visiting professor at King’s College London and as the founder of Amandla Institute. Even then, while this may be true at the national level, it’s not so at the local level in Ekiti State, where he has been present at several leadership caucus meetings of the APC and publicly endorsed the Governor to contest in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

We urge the public to treat any news concerning Dr. Fayemi with caution, particularly when it originates solely from social media.

Signed

Mallam Ahmad Sajoh

Head, Fayemi Media Office, Abuja

August 10, 2025