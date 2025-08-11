Four soldiers were reportedly killed in a Boko Haram attack on Kirawa, area of Gwoza Local Government of Borno State on Saturday.

According to residents and a local news outlet, the insurgents attacked the village at about 9 p.m. but were repelled by soldiers.

Kirawa town is a border town where the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and Cameroonian soldiers have bases.

Before retreating under gunfire from the NIgerian troops, the insurgents abducted a teenage girl and forced some residents to flee to neighbouring Cameroonian communities.

The insurgents also looted and burnt down the house of a community head, trucks and homes. At the MNJTF post, where the fierce battle took place, some military facilities and vehicles were set ablaze or damaged.

Authorities are yet to speak about the attack.

Meanwhile, the insurgents also killed two farmers in another Saturday attack in Yobe State.

BusinessDay reported that they carried out the attack in the Zango area of the Gulani Local Government Area.

According to the report, the insurgents attacked the farmers with arrows and machetes.

A local government official confirmed the attack to the newspaper.