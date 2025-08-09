Despite being common and treatable, vaginal infections continue to affect the health and well-being of millions of women in Nigeria.

Many suffer in silence due to a lack of awareness and stigma, while poor hygiene and self-medication further contribute to the widespread neglect of these infections.

Some can lead to infertility, pregnancy complications, and an increased risk of HIV transmission.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), bacterial vaginosis, an infection of the vagina, affects nearly 30 per cent of women of reproductive age globally, with higher rates in sub-Saharan Africa.

In Nigeria, local studies have reported prevalence rates of vaginal infections, including bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, and trichomoniasis, ranging from 20 to 50 per cent among adult women, with adolescents also significantly affected.

A public health expert, Odunola Olabintan, warned that untreated infections can affect the uterus and fallopian tubes, leading to complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, increased vulnerability to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Ms Olabintan noted that, unfortunately, many women either ignore the symptoms or resort to self-medication, which often complicates the condition.

Common types of infections

One of the most prevalent vaginal infections is candidiasis, caused by the overgrowth of the Candida albicans fungus.

While this organism naturally lives in the body, its uncontrolled growth can lead to itching, burning, and discharge. Factors like antibiotic use, pregnancy, poor hygiene, and diabetes increase the risk.

Another widespread but often misunderstood condition is Bacterial Vaginosis (BV). It occurs when the balance of healthy bacteria in the vagina is disrupted, often due to practices like douching or having multiple sexual partners.

Trichomoniasis is also common among Nigerian women. It is a sexually transmitted infection caused by the Trichomonas vaginalis parasite and can cause vaginal discharge, pain, and discomfort, but many women have no symptoms at all.

Ms Olabintan explained that all of these infections have distinct causes and symptoms. However, a common factor is that they thrive when the vaginal ecosystem is disrupted, whether by poor hygiene, unprotected sex, or underlying health conditions.

She said, “Most women don’t realise that an imbalance in the vagina’s natural bacteria can open the door to infections like BV or candidiasis. These conditions are common, but they should never be ignored.”

Culture of shame delays care

Ms Olabintan noted that many Nigerian women delay seeking medical help for vaginal infections.

She said women don’t want to face judgment or embarrassing questions, so they avoid clinics, while adding that other factors include poor access to healthcare facilities that are friendly to young people and women, as well as a lack of awareness of what is normal.

“Some women don’t know what healthy vaginal discharge looks like, so they might ignore changes unless there is severe itching or burning during urination,” she said.

She also said self-medication is another challenge, with many women buying antifungal drugs or antibiotics over the counter without proper diagnosis.

“For example, using medication for candidiasis when the problem is bacterial vaginosis is drug abuse. This misuse can worsen symptoms, mask the real problem, and even lead to antibiotic resistance.”

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria adapt after repeated exposure to the drugs, making infections harder to treat in the future.

Breaking the cycle

To reduce the burden of vaginal infections, the expert stressed the need for public awareness campaigns, affordable and accessible healthcare, and better sexual and reproductive health education.

She recommended that women should seek professional diagnosis before starting treatment, maintain menstrual hygiene, wear breathable and non-restrictive underwear, have regular sexual and reproductive health check-ups and avoid self-medication with antibiotics or antifungals.

“Women need to feel safe seeking help without shame. We also need to discourage harmful practices like douching and promote good menstrual hygiene,” she said.