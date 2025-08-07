The Kaduna State Ministry of Health on Wednesday inaugurated baby creches in key government institutions to promote breastfeeding and support working mothers across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Kaduna, Commissioner for Health, Umma Kaltum-Ahmed, said the initiative marked a bold step by the state government in supporting women, children’s health, and broader public health goals.

Ms Kaltum-Ahmed said the event is part of activities to commemorate the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week, themed “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create a Sustainable Support System.”

“The theme speaks directly to what we are witnessing today, opening safe, supportive, and well-equipped baby creche facilities across our institutions,” she said.

She said the creches are located at the State Ministry of Health, Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna State University, and the State Secretariat.

She noted that these facilities are more than just rooms; they are symbols of care, inclusion, and commitment.

“They ensure women do not have to choose between their careers and their children’s well-being,” the commissioner noted.

She emphasised that breastfeeding should be seen as a right, not a privilege, especially in the workplace, adding that sustainable breastfeeding support must include legislation, infrastructure, awareness, and compassion.

Ms Kaltum-Ahmed also said the creches were supported by the World Bank’s Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) Project, which also funded renovations and equipment upgrades.

“This investment is a commitment to maternal and child health, workplace dignity, and gender-sensitive governance,” she said, while expressing gratitude to the World Bank and other development partners for their continued support.

She also acknowledged the contributions of the State Ministry of Budget and Planning, the Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), and long-standing partners including UNICEF, Alive & Thrive, WHO, the Gates Foundation, and others.

“We must work together to ensure every workplace is breastfeeding-friendly, and every child is given the healthiest start in life,” she added.

Representing Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe, the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Rabi Umar, applauded the development partners for their contributions and urged other institutions to emulate the initiative.

“This effort will help working mothers remain productive while ensuring their babies are well cared for,” she said.

Also speaking, Zainab Baru, Project Manager for the World Bank’s ANRiN project, noted that the creches aimed to reduce stress for breastfeeding mothers and promote nutrition at the community level.

Ms Baru said there are plans to track the impact of these facilities once they are in use.

In her welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Aishatu Abubakar, described the creche project as a major milestone.

“When a mother has her baby close to her at work, her productivity improves because her mind is at peace,” she said.

“This project has been in the pipeline for many years, and we are proud to see it become a reality,” she said, reaffirming the ministry’s commitment to ensure the creches functioned effectively.

