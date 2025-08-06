Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer Ike “The President” Ibeabuchi has received a new opponent for his long-awaited comeback fight in Lagos after original challenger Danny Williams pulled out due to injury.

Organisers confirmed that Idris Afinni, a 40-year-old professional boxer with a career record of 17 wins, seven losses, and two draws, has been drafted in as a replacement.

The fight is still scheduled for 23 August at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, and will be live on Prizefighting.tv.

Miyen Akiri, a leading promoter with Prizefighting.tv, announced the impending bout.

He expressed confidence that the revised match-up would still deliver top-tier boxing action.

“We were disappointed to lose Danny Williams to injury, but these things happen in boxing,” Mr Akiri told reporters in Lagos. “The good news is that the show goes on, and Idris Afinni has stepped up without hesitation. He’s a strong, experienced fighter and this will be no walk in the park for Ike Ibeabuchi.”

Danny Williams, best known for his famous knockout win over Mike Tyson in 2004, was forced to pull out after suffering an injury during a sparring session.

However, the organisers moved quickly to keep the main event alive.

Ike Ibeabuchi, who boasts a perfect record of 20 wins and 15 knockouts, is returning to the ring after a long hiatus.

His comeback is one of the most highly anticipated events in African boxing in recent years, with many fans eager to see if he can still perform at the elite level.

On course

According to Mr Akiri, Ibeabuchi’s homecoming remains the central story, and the change of opponent does not take away from the significance of the event.

“This fight is not just about the opponent,” he said. “It’s about Ike stepping back into the ring after all these years. Fighting in front of his own people in Lagos makes this a special moment, and I believe fans will still get their money’s worth.”

The fight has also received official sanction from the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), giving it the full backing of the national governing body.

According to officials, both fighters have been cleared medically and will complete final checks in the days leading up to the bout.

Mr Akiri noted that Afinni brings his own danger into the ring, adding that the replacement is far from a soft option.

“Idris is no stranger to tough fights. He’s a proud Nigerian fighter and he’s coming in hungry. He knows what’s at stake and he knows what this fight could mean for his career,” the promoter said.

With less than three weeks to fight night, both camps are now working around the clock to prepare. Ibeabuchi is said to be focused and training hard for the revised challenge, while Afinni has welcomed the opportunity to step onto a big international stage.

The event is expected to draw many boxing fans to the stadium, and a large online audience is also expected to tune in worldwide.

Despite the late change, excitement remains high as the countdown continues to 23 August.

“Fans should expect a real fight,” Mr Akiri said. “This is still Ike Ibeabuchi’s return, and it will be a night to remember in Nigerian boxing history.”