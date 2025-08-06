Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers once again showed why Rangers made him their leading man in Europe, playing a pivotal role in a 3–0 demolition of Viktoria Plzeň on Tuesday night at Ibrox in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League third qualifying round tie.

Dessers at the Heart of it all

The Nigerian striker was directly involved in two of the three goals as Rangers put one foot firmly in the playoff round. In the 15th minute, Dessers’ clever link-up play created the opening goal, laying the ball off for Djeidi Gassama, who calmly slotted home to give the hosts an early lead.

Just before halftime, Dessers took centre stage, confidently converting a penalty after Matej Vydra brought down Oliver Antman in the box. The goal was Dessers’ third in European competition this season, a testament to his growing confidence and influence under the Ibrox lights.

In the second half, Gassama returned to grab his second of the night and fourth in European qualifying, heading home in the 51st minute to put the tie almost out of reach for the Czech visitors.

Rangers eyeing Champions League return

The win gives the Rangers a massive advantage as they head into the second leg in the Czech Republic next week. Victory over Viktoria Plzeň would put them just one step away from the Champions League group stage, a return to the elite European competition they last graced in the 2022/23 season.

UEFA has confirmed that the winner of this tie will face either Red Bull Salzburg or Club Brugge in the final qualifying round.

A Nigerian forward with a mission

For Cyriel Dessers, who joined Rangers from Cremonese in 2023, this campaign represents more than just European qualification. It’s a chance to reassert himself among Europe’s elite strikers and lead Rangers back into the limelight.

With his composure, hold-up play, and knack for stepping up in big games, the Super Eagles forward is fast becoming a talisman for the Scottish giants on the continental stage.

Around the continent

Elsewhere in the qualifiers:

Malmö and Copenhagen played out a tense 0–0 draw in their Nordic derby.

Today, Red Bull Salzburg host Club Brugge, while Benfica travel to Nice, and Feyenoord face off against José Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe in a heavyweight clash.

With this kind of form being brought to the table by Dessers, Rangers fans can start daring to dream of Champions League nights under the Ibrox floodlights once more.