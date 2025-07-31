The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) today launches the CJID Openness Index, Nigeria’s first-ever subnational assessment of press freedom and civic space across the 36 states and the FCT.

Supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria, this groundbreaking index combines qualitative and quantitative research to systematically evaluate openness across Nigeria’s states. It is anchored on two core indices: enablers — elements that promote press freedom and civic expression — and inhibitors — factors that suppress them.

Drawing on responses from over 1,100 professionals, including journalists, editors, newsroom managers, and civil society actors, the Index examines seven key diagnostic dimensions. These include legal protections, institutional guarantees, journalist safety, media diversity, internet freedom, civic engagement, and government transparency. The findings expose the uneven and fragile state of civic space across Nigeria.

“At its heart, this Index is about protecting the democratic values that allow people to speak, organise, and hold power to account,” said Dapo Olorunyomi, CEO of CJID. “We believe data like this is informative and also catalytic as it provides the facts we need to challenge repression, defend press freedom, and open up civic space.”

Akintunde Babatunde, executive director of CJID, emphasised the strategic intent behind the report: “For us, this is about redefining what openness truly means in a democracy. As we evolve the Index into a pan-African tool, our ambition is to shape not just public discourse, but policy reform across the continent. For many years, CJID has led Nigeria’s media freedom efforts — from our data-driven Press Attack Tracker that documents violations against journalists, to our work with the Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom. This index expands that legacy. It offers citizens and stakeholders a clearer picture of how safe — or unsafe — it is to exercise freedom of expression in each state and the FCT.”

The launch event will feature goodwill messages from the diplomatic community and keynote remarks from Umaru Pate, a professor and vice chancellor of the Federal University Kashere and Chair of CJID’s Board of Directors, alongside other renowned media scholars and professors, including Tony Iredia former DG, NTA, Chris Ogbondah of the University of Northern Iowa, USA and Victor Ayedun-Aluma of the University of Jos, who will present the Index findings on behalf of the index research team.

Two high-level panel discussions will follow. The first will reflect on the historical arc of Nigeria’s media — from military rule to democratic transitions. The second will interrogate the Index results and highlight its policy relevance in protecting media freedom and civic space.

“This index is both a mirror and a map,” said Dapo Olorunyomi, CEO of CJID. “It reflects the realities journalists face in every corner of Nigeria, but more importantly, it offers a navigational tool for policymakers, civil society, and the media itself to strengthen the foundation of our democracy. Without openness, no democracy can thrive, and that’s the challenge we are putting on the table today.”

About CJID

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is a pan-African media development think tank advancing investigative journalism, fact-checking, human rights reporting, media innovation, elections, and journalist safety. Through initiatives like the Media Freedom Project, CJID uses research, advocacy, coalition-building, monitoring, and strategic litigation to foster open civic spaces and strengthen democratic accountability across the continent.