The media industry in Nigeria and, indeed globally, is experiencing existential challenges such as technology disruption, fluctuating market demands, new regulatory frameworks, shifting social trends, environmental pressures, and even unforeseen crises.

For newsrooms to thrive in this volatile landscape, the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES, Dapo Olorunyomi, said it is necessary to build resilience and adaptability through technology adaptation, community collaboration, and innovative revenue models.

“This means creating newsrooms, business models, and content strategies that are inherently flexible, robust enough to withstand shocks, and capable of evolving without necessitating a complete overhaul at every turn,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

The PREMIUM TIMES publisher made this point in a keynote address delivered at the Joint Media Sustainability Conference organised by NAMIP and Daily Trust Foundation in Abuja on Wednesday.

He noted that the existing funding model for the media industry in Nigeria requires urgent review.

“Media organisations must embrace innovation and resilience, guided by four crucial pillars: financial sustainability, technological adaptation, audience-centric journalism, and institutional resilience.”

“It is imperative to explore innovative business models, from diverse digital subscriptions to niche content creation, from data-driven advertising to community funding, with the aim of equipping Nigerian newsrooms with the tools and strategies to stand on their own economic feet,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

Future of African media

The survival of Africa’s media is not merely a journalistic concern—it is a democratic imperative, Mr Olorunyomi added. “Agile media must balance speed with ethics, profit with purpose, and tradition with innovation.”

The future belongs to those who embrace change, harness technology, and centre their communities, he said. “Now is the time to act—with urgency, creativity, and an unwavering continent’s democracy depends on it.”

According to Mr Olorunyomi, the over-reliance on advertising is no longer viable and this has compelled media outlets to explore diverse revenue models.

“In Zimbabwe, 263Chat pioneered crowdfunding and SMS subscriptions, enabling readers to directly support journalism through mobile payments. Nigeria’s Premium Times, through her sister organisation, CJID, seeks to secure its future through donor-funded investigations, partnering with organisations like the MacArthur, Gates, and Open Society Foundations to fund high-impact reporting while maintaining editorial independence.

“Hybrid revenue models are also gaining traction, supplementing its income through events, training programmes, and grants. Some forward-thinking publishers are even licensing their content to AI developers, ensuring fair compensation when their work is used to train algorithms,” Mr Olorunyomi said.

Nevertheless, these models present their own risks because dependence on foreign donors can potentially sway editorial priorities, and ethical concerns surrounding AI partnerships remain unresolved, the publisher said.

In addition to the hybrid and creative models of sustainability, Mr Olorunyomi said technological adaptation is equally critical. “Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation offer powerful tools for enhancing efficiency and expanding reach.”

He added, “For instance, Nigerian startup AFRIpods utilise AI-driven transcription to convert podcasts into local languages, making content accessible to non-English speakers. Similarly, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID)’s body of four AI platforms offer interesting insight into the emerging directions on tech adaptation.”

Policy and infrastructure: Enablers of change

Mr Olorunyomi called on the governments and civil society to actively cultivate environments where innovative media can flourish.

He mentioned how Canada’s Journalism Labour Tax Credit offers a blueprint, incentivising independent journalism through fiscal policy.

He said, “The South African Competition Commission Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI), as well as the current baby steps CJID is initiating on negotiations with big tech on digital revenue also point to new directions on sustainability initiatives.”

“In Nigeria, reforming exorbitant broadcast licensing fees could unleash a wave of community-driven outlets. Civil society organisations like CJID and Dataphyte demonstrate the power of partnerships, advancing media freedom through investigative reporting, climate journalism, and anti-corruption projects.”

“These collaborations prove that when media, NGOs, and policymakers align, the democratic dividends are immense.”

Way forward

The path forward requires concrete action, Mr Olorunyomi said.

“Newsrooms must adopt innovative workflows and methodologies to replace outdated structures. Investment in journalist training—particularly in AI, data literacy, and financial sustainability—is no longer optional but imperative.

“Building trust demands transparency through clear corrections policies and audience engagement initiatives. Platform diversification is equally crucial—from digital online platforms for youth audiences to radio for rural communities,” the publisher said.

“Ultimately, the survival of Africa’s media transcends mere journalism; it is a democratic necessity. The future belongs to organisations that balance speed with ethics, profit with purpose, and innovation with tradition.”

The collapse of many Nigerian state government newspapers and their struggling broadcast platforms serve as a stark warning, Mr Olorunyomi noted, adding that the time for transformation is now, and the stakes could not be higher—not just for media professionals, but for the health of democracy across the continent.

“The transformation of Africa’s media landscape demands concrete, actionable strategies that address both immediate challenges and long-term sustainability. These steps must be implemented with urgency and precision to ensure media organizations thrive in a digital and competitive environment,” he said.

In concluding his remarks, Mr Olorunyomi said media organisations must diversify revenue, harness technology responsibly, engage audiences authentically, and build robust support systems.

“Those that embrace these pillars will not only survive but will lead Africa’s next chapter of journalism—one defined by resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the public good. The alternative—stagnation and decline—is simply not an option. The stakes are too high, and the continent’s democratic future depends on a media that is sustainable and bold.”