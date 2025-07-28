The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated N25 million to Dominican Sisters’ College, Abatete in Anambra State.

In a post on his X handle, Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, said he made the donation while laying a foundation for building the school’s male hostel.

The Dominican Sisters’ College, Abatete, is a secondary school owned and operated by the Dominican Sisters of the Sienna congregation.

The LP candidate recalled that during his time as governor of Anambra State, he constructed the school’s female hostel to ensure that female students enjoyed a safe, secure, and conducive environment for learning.

“Today (Sunday), I laid the foundation of the boys’ hostel and continued my commitment to the school by donating N25 million,” he said.

Mr Obi stressed that education remains the most productive investment and foundation of progress which any country can make.

The former governor argued that such investment is a ladder to pull people out of poverty and engenders peace and development.

“We must continue to support our health and educational institutions and poverty alleviation if we are to build a strong and sustainable nation for our future leaders,” he stated.

Not the first

This is not the first time Mr Obi has donated to educational institutions.

The latest donation came about three days after he and his classmates donated N50 million to their alma mater, Christ the King College, Onitsha, Anambra State, for infrastructural development.

About a week ago, the former governor donated N15 million to the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State.

Within the same period, he donated N20 million to the University of Calabar (UNICAL) in Cross Rivers State, saying he intended to help alleviate the challenges faced by students of the Faculty of Dentistry of the institution due to a lack of adequate equipment.

Before then, the future of over 300 dentistry students at the University was on the verge of being affected after the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria allocated only 10 slots to UNICAL because of a lack of dentistry equipment.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Florence Obi, had indicated a plan to transfer the students to other institutions, but the students protested against the plan.