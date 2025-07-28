Taiwo Olusesi, Registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Management (chartered), believes women leaders inspire and empower others through empathy, connection, resilience, adaptability, emotional intelligence, integrity, and visionary leadership.

While Mrs Olusesi said leadership effectiveness is not gender-based, she advocates for diversity, equity, and inclusion in organisations to leverage everyone’s talents.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became the registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Management (chartered)?

Mrs Olusesi: I started as an administrative officer (Legal) at Tai Solarin College of Education, now Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology. This was after I had a temporary stint as research assistant to a judge of the Ogun State High Court.

I realised early that beyond the bar qualifications; I needed other certificates and certifications to compete favourably. I started by taking the ICSAN (Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria) certification course as a chartered secretary and administrator. This helped me immensely in my job as I did more advisory and governance work.

I also took the Mediation and Certification course, which also enhanced my capacity. After 11 years, I was appointed the Registrar/CE of ICSAN, where I was able to prove my mettle. The opportunity for the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) CEO position came after three years in ICSAN, and the rest is history.

Throughout my journey, I have prioritised capacity building, continuous education, and community support. This has helped me a lot. I am actively involved in the bar association both locally and nationally, as well as in my alumni association. I am a member of WIMBIZ, CIOD, CITN and the Nigeria-Britain association, where I also serve on the governing council.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Olusesi: Women leaders are known to show empathy and connection. This is because we understand and connect with our teams on a deeper level, creating a supportive and inclusive work environment. This empathy extends beyond the workplace, as many women leaders engage in social causes and community outreach, demonstrating their commitment to giving back.

Showing resilience and adaptability in the face of challenges, turning adversity into opportunities for growth. Women are adaptable, embracing change and innovation, which inspires others to do the same.

We display emotional intelligence and integrity by leading with honesty and ethics. This creates a culture of transparency and accountability, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued.

We exude visionary leadership, driving strategic goals to inspire others to work towards a common objective. We balance ambition with empathy, creating environments where everyone has an opportunity to succeed.

We must understand the importance of lifting each other up and often prioritise supporting fellow women.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Olusesi: Leadership effectiveness is not determined by gender. Both men and women can possess excellent leadership skills, and individual differences play a significant role in determining leadership style and success.

The key is to create an environment that allows all leaders, regardless of gender, to thrive and contribute their unique strengths and perspectives. I advocate that organisations promote diversity, equity, and inclusion to tap into the talents of all individuals and achieve greater success.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Olusesi: Typical of a patriarchal society, women in leadership positions often face lots of challenges, and I am not exempted. I can’t list them due to work ethics, but what I can say is that I overcame them. I did not view those challenges as being attached to my gender. Hence, it was easy for me to remove emotions and address the issues dispassionately.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Olusesi: I have mentored a lot of young ones, and this is my joy. It is a continuous process, and I intend to uphold it until the end. Not everyone gets the opportunity to mentor or be mentored.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Olusesi: The starting point is believing in yourself. Have confidence in your abilities and don’t let societal expectations hold you back. Remember, leadership is about service, not personal gain.

Develop skills by focusing on building your strengths and acquiring new skills. Leadership development programmes abound everywhere so key into them.

Network and seek mentorship. Surround yourself with people who support and inspire you. Seek guidance from experienced women leaders who can share their insights and expertise.

Master the art of feedback—learn to give and receive constructive feedback. This helps to build trust, credibility, and strong relationships with teams and peers.

Be authentic and resilient. Stay true to yourself and your values. Develop a growth mindset and learn from your setbacks. Push for policies and practices that promote gender equality and inclusion. As you grow in your leadership journey, pay it forward by mentoring and supporting other women.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a registrar with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Olusesi: I have created a great support system around me. I have a very supportive spouse and wonderful children. The home front is at peace, so I can compartmentalise my activities.

PT: This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action.” What does this theme mean to you, and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Ms Olusesi: The “Accelerate Action” theme for International Women’s Day 2025 is a powerful call to action that resonates deeply with me. To me, it means recognising the progress made toward gender equality while acknowledging the urgent need to speed up efforts to achieve full gender parity. It’s about identifying and strengthening strategies that effectively advance women’s rights and opportunities in all spheres of life.

As a leader, this theme reflects my approach in several ways: Prioritising equity: I believe in creating an environment where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed. This means implementing policies and practices that promote diversity, inclusion, and equity.

-Amplifying voices: I strive to create a platform where women’s voices are heard and valued. This involves actively listening to their perspectives, providing mentorship and support, and advocating for their advancement in leadership roles.

-Challenging barriers: I am committed to breaking down systemic barriers and biases that prevent women from reaching their full potential. This includes promoting flexible work arrangements, equal pay, and opportunities for growth and development.

-Driving meaningful change: I believe in taking bold and decisive action to drive meaningful change. This involves collaborating with others, sharing knowledge, and encouraging others to join the movement toward gender equality.