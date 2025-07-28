Tega Ukutegbe, a tech creator and User Interface/User Experience (UI/UX) designer, shares a challenging project where constant client changes, taught her valuable lessons in scope control, leading to her adoption of a milestone-based workflow.

Ms Ukutegbe’s foray into tech was an unexpected but inspiring journey. Starting as a customer care representative, the web developer’s knack for identifying user friction points led to her first remote tech role in 2022. She studied health and human kinetics at Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

PT: What inspired you to start your tech journey in 2022, and how have you grown since then?

Ms Ukutegbe: My tech journey was quite unexpected. Back in 2022, I was working as a customer care representative at a hospital, where my main responsibility was ensuring a smooth experience for patients and users. I naturally developed an eye for spotting friction points in the process, anything that made the user experience harder than it needed to be.

Around that time, my sister introduced me to a mobile app. I started using it actively and noticed areas where the experience could be improved. I began sending feedback to the app owner, and to my surprise, it opened up a conversation that eventually led to my first remote tech role a few months later.

That experience made me realise how valuable my perspective was and inspired me to pursue a career in UI/UX more seriously.

PT: Can you walk us through your design process when creating mobile apps and responsive websites?

Ms Ukutegbe: My design process always begins with a discovery call.

This is a key step where I speak with the app or website owner to understand their goals, vision, and the problem they are trying to solve. It’s a debriefing session where I ask targeted questions to get clarity on their expectations, target audience, and desired outcome for the product.

Once that’s clear, we discuss timelines, deliverables, and agree on pricing. From there, I begin my research phase, studying competitors, identifying user pain points, and gathering insights relevant to the project.

After that, I moved into ideation and sketching out ideas. Then I create wireframes to map out structure and flow, which eventually leads to high-fidelity UI design.

I always include the client in the feedback loop, so after presenting the initial design, I collect their input and iterate based on that until we land on a final version that meets both user needs and business goals.

PT: How do you stay updated with the latest trends and technologies in UI/UX design and web development?

Ms Ukutegbe: I stay updated by being very intentional about what I consume online. I am active on five major social media platforms, and I make sure my timelines are curated to align with my career goals.

I follow top industry leaders, senior designers, and tech professionals, people who are ahead of me and constantly share insights, trends, and real-world experiences in design and development.

In addition to that, I spend a good amount of time on YouTube daily. It’s part of my routine. I watch tutorials, case studies, and design breakdowns, even while I am working in the background. For me, learning never stops. I treat it as an everyday habit, 3 just something I do when I have free time. That mindset helps me stay sharp and continue growing in my craft.

PT: Can you share an example of a particularly challenging project you have worked oqn and how you overcame any obstacles?

Ms Ukutegbe: One particularly challenging project I worked on was a website design for a client who initially said they wanted something simple. To keep things transparent and efficient, I gave the client live access to view the design file as I worked, thinking it would help us catch issues early.

However, that turned out to be a mistake. The client began requesting constant changes.

The back-and-forth became overwhelming, with multiple rounds of feedback happening before I could even complete a section properly. It felt like a never-ending loop of revisions, and at some point, I was tempted to revisit our contract agreement just to set clearer boundaries.

That experience taught me a major lesson in scope control and process structure. Since then, I have adopted a milestone-based workflow. I now break projects into clear phases. After completing each phase, I send it to the client for review.

Once approved, I lock that phase and move on. This has helped streamline my workflow, reduce revisions, and maintain a healthier client relationship.

PT: What role do you think storytelling plays in creating meaningful digital experiences, and how do you incorporate it into your work?

Ms Ukutegbe: Storytelling plays a huge role in design and digital experience. A good product isn’t just functional; it tells a story about who it’s for, what it solves, and how it makes life better.

For me, I always emphasise storytelling in the way I convey my message and present my work online. Whether I am showcasing a design, sharing a case study, or writing a post, I try to go beyond just “what” I did; I explain why I did it, the problem it solves, and the journey that led to the solution. That’s what people connect with.

I also use storytelling during presentations with clients. Instead of just showing screens, I walk them through the user journey, the challenges we uncovered, and how the design choices we made are grounded in real needs. This approach not only makes the work more meaningful it also builds trust.

In the end, storytelling brings life to design. It gives it context, depth, and a human touch. And that’s what turns a good experience into a memorable one.

PT: As a visibility coach and strategist, what advice would you give to tech talents and creatives looking to grow their online presence and position themselves for gig/job opportunities?

Ms Ukutegbe: My advice is simple: don’t just be good, be seen. In today’s digital world, your skills matter, but so does your ability to position yourself where the right people can find you.

Start by getting clarity on what you want to be known for in your niche, your voice, and your strengths. Then study the platforms where your ideal audience or employers spend their time.

Observe how people in your industry show up online, study their styles, tone, and content structure. I often recommend picking two–three people who are doing well in your space, designers, developers, or creators and studying how they position themselves.

Look at their profiles, content, personal branding, and how they engage. Then replicate what works while adding your unique touch.

The goal isn’t to copy, it’s to learn the patterns and adapt them to fit your voice.

Also, remember to show your work. Whether it’s a full project, a case study, or a small win, sharing builds trust. You don’t need everything to be perfect, just consistent.

Document your journey, your thought process, and your growth.

Lastly, engage with others. Visibility isn’t just about posting; it’s about creating a connection. Comment, collaborate, join communities, and make yourself part of the conversation.

In summary, study, show up, speak up, and stay consistent. If you’re visible and valuable, the right opportunities will find you.

PT: How do you approach personal branding for yourself and your clients, and what strategies do you find most effective?

Ms Ukutegbe: For me, personal branding is all about authenticity and consistency. I believe people connect with people, not just portfolios or pretty designs.

So I approach personal branding by first identifying what makes someone unique, what their values are, what they want to be known for, and who they’re trying to attract.

For myself, I make sure my content reflects both my journey and my growth. I show up consistently on platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, where I share design insights, personal experiences, and behind-the-scenes moments. I also keep my visual identity cohesive; my tone, style, and visuals are intentional across platforms.

When working with clients, I start by asking: What story are we trying to tell, and to whom? From there, I align their brand voice, visuals, and online presence around that core message.

At the end of the day, a strong personal brand isn’t just about looking good online; it’s about building trust and creating an emotional connection with your audience.

PT: What advice would you give to women and girls who are interested in pursuing careers in tech?

Ms Ukutegbe: My advice is simple but powerful: always try your best, even when things feel unfamiliar. You don’t need to have it all figured out; just start, stay consistent, and be open to learning.

One thing that helped me was building a personal brand online. Share what you’re learning, post your work, and connect with people. Visibility can lead to unexpected opportunities.

Mindset also matters a lot. I always believed I would be successful; it was just a matter of time. So, when opportunity didn’t come knocking, I went knocking instead. I reached out, showed up, and stayed curious.

When you have a success mindset, most of the things you do will naturally align with making you successful. Your habits, your focus, even how you show up online, all start shifting toward growth.

Use platforms like YouTube to your advantage, take chances, and don’t be afraid to start small. Also, be intentional with your time online, cut down on distractions and keep your timeline clean by following people who inspire and challenge you to grow.

And remember, there’s enough room for all of us in tech. So take up space, boldly!

PT: Looking ahead, what are your goals for your career and business, and how do you plan to continue empowering others through your work?

Ms Ukutegbe: My long-term goal is to build my product and become a founder. I want to create a solution that solves real problems, reflects my design values, and makes life easier for the people who use it, especially in areas like healthcare, education, and daily productivity

On the other side of that, I have also discovered a genuine love for teaching and empowering others. I already run a community where I teach topics like brand development, positioning, and visibility, and I plan to expand that into a bootcamp for the younger generations, especially for those trying to find their path into tech.

I believe success is not just about how far you go but about how many people you help along the way. So I will keep sharing my journey, showing up consistently, and using my platform to teach, inspire, and open doors for others, especially women and creatives who may feel unseen.