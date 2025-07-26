The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State on Saturday called on the former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, to leave the party instead of publicly ridiculing it.

Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, Dare Adeleke, made the call in a statement in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital.

While appearing on a channels television programme on Friday, Mr Fayose said the PDP in Ekiti State and the country was dead and lost its soul.

He said the party would never win any election in the future.

Mr Adeleke condemned Mr Fayose’s comments, saying he had repeatedly betrayed the party that gave him the platform to became governor twice.

He said Mr Fayose’s actions in the last few years, especially his consistent endorsement of the APC government in the state, were acts of betrayal that would no longer be condoned.

He alleged that the former governor’s reason for betraying the party was after his attempts to takeover the structure of the PDP in Ekiti were resisted by members and leaders of the party.

Mr Adeleke sàid Mr Fayose has lost his political relevance in the scheme of things in Ekiti, which he said has made it difficult for people especially party officials and leaders to join him in undermining the PDP in Ekiti.

“Why has Fayose refused to leave the same party he repeatedly described as a “carcass” and “dead entity”?

“Eventually, he admitted he was a bitter, disgruntled man, one who betrayed his own party, simply because he didn’t get what he wanted.

“Like a soldier who repeatedly sells secrets to the enemy and then complains about not getting promoted, Fayose wants rewards from the same party he undermines.

“He admitted on air that he supported Tinubu simply because he’s his friend and kinsman, as if Nigeria now runs on tribal sentiment and is ruled by clannish association, not merit.

“The fact is that Fayose lobbied for control of two local government executives and was rightly denied. If Fayose was truly as politically influential as he claims, he would have moved PDP’s structure in Ekiti to APC or ADC. But not one ward or LGA chairman has followed him,” he said.

The chairnan expressed optimism that the PDP would capture the state from the APC government in the next year’s poll.

“I assure Fayose, the father and grandfather of betrayal, that the PDP, which he now refers to as “they,” remains strong. We will mobilise true party loyalists, not his APC and ADC-bound jokers who will remain irrelevant back benchers.

“Let it be known, the PDP will win Ekiti State and I am emphatic about this,” Mr Adeleke said.