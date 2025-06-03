The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has advised members of the 2024 Batch B Stream I, who have just concluded their service year, to focus on wealth creation.

The NYSC Coordinator in Rivers, Moses Oleghe, gave the charge on Tuesday during the passing-out ceremony of corps members held in Port Harcourt.

He reminded the corps members of the core values instilled in them throughout their service year and encouraged them to become agents of positive change in society.

Mr Oleghe discouraged the pursuit of white-collar jobs as the sole path to success, urging the corps members to embrace entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

“Creativity, hard work, discipline, focus, determination, and dedication are the ingredients needed to achieve your aspirations.

“Rather than wait for white-collar jobs, outgoing corps members should channel their energy into establishing businesses and creating wealth with their own hands,” he advised.

Presenting service statistics, Mr Oleghe disclosed that a total of 2,302 corps members had successfully completed their service year in Rivers.

He noted that regrettably, two corps members died during active service, while 17, comprising seven males and 10 females, had their service extended.

Additionally, the NYSC coordinator reported that two corps members were granted pardon, while 23 others – 13 males and 10 females – absconded from service.

(NAN)

