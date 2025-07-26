Many people were killed on Friday night in Anambra State when a speeding truck rammed into them.

The incident, PREMIUM learnt, occurred at about 9:33 p.m. along the Chisco Park Junction in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the truck appeared to have suffered brake failure and then crashed into the victims.

A CCTV footage of the incident has been circulating on social media.

In the footage, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, some of the victims were seen engaging in night trading while others were waiting to board a vehicle when the truck crashed into them.

The footage showed some of the victims lying lifeless and in a pool of their blood after the accident.

“A few of us who saw the trailer coming towards our direction quickly ran away before it got to us,” one witness, who asked not to be named, said.

“We believe it must have been a brake failure,” he added.

FRSC speaks

When contacted on Saturday afternoon, the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)) in Anambra State, Margaret Onabe, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Ms Onabe, a route commander, could not, however, confirm the number of casualties.

The FRSC spokesperson promised to issue a statement on the incident.