To nurture the next generation of creative talent, the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has partnered with storytelling tech platform Plotweaver to launch the Lagos Statewide Youth Storytelling Challenge 2025.

The initiative targets over 200,000 students across six educational districts, providing them with the tools, training, and exposure needed to develop and showcase their storytelling skills.

At its core, the challenge aims to position Lagos as Africa’s hub for youth storytelling while preserving cultural heritage and fostering a new generation of ethical, AI-literate creatives.

The partnership will promote ethical AI storytelling and provide a platform for young creatives to develop their artistic voices and share their unique narratives.

More than an educational drive

According to Adebukola Agbanimoja, executive secretary of LSFVCB, the project is more than an educational drive.

“Storytelling is not just an art, but a powerful medium for self-expression and cultural reflection. In an age dominated by technology, we must harness these tools to guide adolescents in developing their artistic voices.”

The challenge is expected to pave the way for a new narrative landscape in Lagos State, encouraging fresh perspectives and innovative storytelling methods.

The initiative, which focuses on cultural authenticity, creative innovation, and educational value, will provide a platform for young creatives to showcase their talents and connect with industry professionals.

The winning story will be developed from story to screen, allowing young creatives to see their ideas come to life.

Cultural transformation

The Chief Partnerships Officer of Plotweaver, Ojo Olumuyiwa, described the collaboration as transformative.

He said, “Together, we can create a platform that preserves our cultural heritage and builds the creative leaders who will take Nigerian stories from Eko to the world.”

Mr Olumuyiwa said the expected outcomes of the initiative will include enhanced creative tech skills for students and teachers, a youth-driven digital archive of Nigerian storytelling, increased job opportunities in the creative sector, and positioning Lagos youths as global cultural ambassadors.

With mentorship, digital resources, and ethical AI tools integrated into the programme, the Lagos Statewide Youth Storytelling Challenge is set to be a landmark initiative shaping Nigeria’s creative future.