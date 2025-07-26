The Lagos State Government has warned individuals parading themselves as Oba-elect to the throne of the Olu of Epe Kingdom, following the recent passing of His Royal Majesty, Shefiu Adewale.

Mr Adewale, the 19th Olu of Epe, died on 31 May, at the age of 86, and was buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

In a statement posted on the official Lagos State Government Facebook page on Friday, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Rural Development, Bolaji Robert, said no individual has been officially approved as the new Olu of Epe.

“The state government called the attention of the general public, especially residents of Epe and environs, to the fact that no official approval has been granted to any individual to be recognised as the Olu of Epe, hence it is illegal to accord anyone such respect,” the statement read.

The commissioner stressed that the selection and installation of traditional rulers in Lagos State follow established legal and administrative procedures, which have not yet commenced in this case.

He urged the public to disregard claims by individuals presenting themselves as monarchs and warned against offering them any form of traditional or official recognition.

Mr Robert further disclosed that security agencies have been directed to maintain peace and order in Epe and investigate impersonators, with a view to prosecuting offenders in line with the Lagos State Law of Obas and Chiefs.

“The Lagos State Government under the leadership of Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu remains committed to upholding due process and ensuring peace and order in the State,” he added.

Two rival claimants, rising tensions

The succession crisis began shortly after Mr Adewale’s death, when two high-ranking chiefs—Adeniyi Odedeogboro and Iskilu Ikuforiji—emerged as rival claimants to the royal stool.

In response to the mounting tension, the Chairperson of Epe Local Government Area, Surah Animashaun, ordered the immediate suspension of all activities related to the contested installation.

She also cancelled all Eid-al-Adha (Ileya) and Jumat prayer gatherings at the Epe Central Mosque and Eid ground, citing security risks.

In a formal letter addressed to the Grand Chief Imam of the Epe Central Mosque, Animashaun wrote:

“Sequel to the dual installation of the new Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom on the 2nd of June, 2025—which is legally null and void following the recent passing of the immediate Olu-Epe—both High Chief Adeniyi Kadri Odedeogboro and High Chief Iskilu Olajide Ikuforiji, who are parading themselves as the newly installed Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, are hereby suspended pending further directives from relevant authorities.”

She warned that the parallel claims posed a serious threat to public order and could spark unrest among supporters.

“As part of additional measures to preserve peace, the Eid-l-Adha and Jumat services at the First Epe Central Mosque and Eid Ground at Eid Street, Oke Balogun, Epe, are hereby suspended until further notice,” she said.

Mourning the late monarch

Mr Adewale, the Bamgbopa Eshinlokun I, was a respected traditional ruler who rose through the chieftaincy ranks as Otun-Balogun and later Balogun before being crowned king.

He was also a retired Director of Administration in the Lagos State Ministry of Education and served as Executive Secretary at the Ministry of Lands.

Mrs Animashaun, mourned his passing, describing him as an exemplary leader and father figure dedicated to the development of Epe.

In a statement by her spokesperson, Temitope Yusuf, Mrs Animashaun said, “Kabiyesi’s exit is painful. His wealth of experience, wisdom, and commitment to the progress of Epe are unmatched. He gave his all to ensure Epe took its pride of place among Lagos’ major cities.”

She extended her condolences to the late monarch’s family, the Epe-in-Council, the Lagos State Council of Obas, and all Epe indigenes at home and abroad.