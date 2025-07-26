The future of Nigerian table tennis is in capable hands, and they belong to a 12-year-old named Mariam Aruna, daughter of African legend Quadri Aruna.

The young prodigy is set to make her national team debut at the ITTF Africa Youth Championships, which begins on Sunday, 27 July , and runs through 3 August at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Mariam has been named in Nigeria’s U-15 girls team, alongside Fatimoh Ahmed, Chinenye Okafor, and Aziza Sezuo. Together, they will represent the host nation in a competition that will feature young stars from 10 countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, Uganda, and South Africa.

A star on the rise, with Champions in her corner

Mariam’s emergence is hardly a surprise. She trains under the close watch of her mother, Ganiyat Aruna, a former national player herself and now the tactical brain behind the next Aruna generation.

She got a taste of elite competition at the WTT Contender Lagos earlier this week, where she competed in the group stage of the women’s singles event. Mariam impressed on debut, defeating Benin Republic’s Amady Stacy in Group 15, though she narrowly missed the main draw after an earlier defeat to fellow Nigerian Abosede Odusanya.

Despite the early exit, her performance offered a glimpse of her promise; calm footwork, quick recovery, and a sharp forehand, all hallmarks of a player growing into her own identity, even in the shadow of one of Africa’s greatest.

Now, she shifts her focus to the continental youth stage, hoping to help Nigeria clinch a podium finish in front of a home crowd.

Arunas are a podium habit

Mariam’s progress has been steady. Earlier this year, she and her siblings lit up the João Monteiro Table Tennis Tournament in Portugal with a family sweep that turned heads on the European youth circuit.

Mariam placed second in the U-15 category, narrowly missing the gold.

Aruna Junior, her younger brother, finished second in the U-11s.

Amirah Aruna, the youngest, claimed third place in her first international showing.

It was a proud moment for the family; not least for their mother and coach, Ganiyat, who continues to shape their development with a fine balance of discipline and love.

From Portugal to Lagos, the Arunas are building not just a dynasty, but a culture; one where excellence, hard work, and legacy go hand-in-hand.

As Mariam steps into the spotlight in Lagos this week, all eyes will be on the daughter of a legend, and the start of her own journey in green and white.