Amnesty International (AI) Nigeria has written to the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo State, asking it to reverse the suspension of three students who were rusticated for protesting school fees hike last year.

In a letter signed by its director, Isa Sanusi and addressed to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Ayoade Adewale, a professor, the rights organisation also asked the university to desist from victimising the students.

Amnesty International noted that the victimisation and rustication of the students violates their rights to educational development, freedom of expression and assembly.

“Amnesty international hereby draws the attention of the University of Ibadan that the freedom of expression and assembly are guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), international and regional human rights instruments,” part of the letter reads.

“The rights can only be restricted if in the interests of national security, public safety, public order, public morality, public health or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”

Amnesty International also called on the university to always ensure that justice, accountability and respect for human rights are upheld.

Suspension

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the university suspended two of three students for four semesters after it accused them of gross misconduct for raising placards to protest a fee hike by the institution last year.

The students already suspended are Ayodele Aduwo and Mide Gbadegesin. The third student, Nice Linus, is still facing the disciplinary committee and hasn’t been suspended yet.

The university accused them of disrupting the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected Student Union executives on 13 May, 2024.

The students maintained they had only raised placards that read ‘FEE MUST FALL’ without chanting or leaving their positions. The students were removed from the venue and the ceremony continued.

However, UI insisted their actions contravened the rules and regulations governing students’ conduct in the university.

Amnesty International said the raising of placards against the increment of school fees remains within the students’ right to freedom of expression and assembly “and does not fall within the allowable restrictions.”