The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo’s recent remarks advising the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to notify him before visiting the state.

Messrs Okpebholo and Wike spoke at the launch of the new Edo Line mass transit buses in Benin City, the Edo State capital, on Tuesday.

“What I said was a simple advice. I told him not to visit Edo without informing me. As chief security officer, it’s a basic protocol.

“If asking him to notify me is considered a crime, so be it. I have no regrets,” Mr Okpebholo said, amid backlash from critics who earlier described the remarks as illegal, reckless and inflammatory.

Mr Wike also described the governor’s statement as a legitimate concern for Mr Obi’s safety, rather than a threat.

Mr Wike’s remarks were contained in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by his deputy press director, Rabi Umar, on Tuesday’s evening.

“As a former governor, when Peter Obi was coming to my state, he informed me. I provided logistics and vehicles for him. At that level, if something happens during such a visit, the governor will be held responsible,” Mr Wike said.

He added that public figures should avoid politicising the matter. “So, Governor, you are right. You didn’t say, ‘Don’t come.’ You only said, ‘niform me.’ That is your duty as the chief security officer of the state,” he stated.

Mr Wike also criticised Mr Obi’s political style, accusing him of playing to the gallery.

“How long will you be serving food to Nigerians? This is a pretence. As president, you can’t carry food around. People should stop pretending,” he said.

In a notable moment, Mr Wike publicly apologised to former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and the people of Edo State for supporting former Governor Godwin Obaseki’s re-election in 2020.

“I apologise to Senator Oshiomhole and the people of Edo State for supporting Obaseki. He has clearly underperformed,” Mr Wike said.

‘Not a threat’

Governor Okpebholo said his earlier remarks asking Mr Obi to notify him before visiting the state was not a threat but an advisory.

“What I said was not a threat. It was an advice for his own good. As Chief Security Officer, I’m responsible for the safety of everyone in Edo, including visitors,” he said.

Citing a past security incident, Governor Okpebholo said, “I lost a security detail during Obaseki’s tenure after being attacked at Benin Airport. That is why I issued that advisory. If Mr Obi chooses not to take it, that’s his decision.”

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his continued support, pledging that Edo will deliver 2.5 million votes to ensure the President’s re-election in 2027.

Commendation for Edo Line revival

Mr Wike praised Governor Okpebholo for revitalising the moribund Edo Line mass transit service, describing it as a major achievement in tackling insecurity and easing transportation burdens.

“You’ve done two major things,” he said. “You’ve enhanced public safety by offering traceable, regulated transport, and you’ve eased the cost burden on students, market women, and commuters. This is not a 3D rendering—this is reality.”

He added that the governor’s refusal to be distracted by legal battles over his election shows his commitment to service.

Mr Oshiomhole, who is a senator, and several dignitaries from across the country were present at the commissioning ceremony.

Mr Wike praised the people of Edo for standing behind Governor Okpebholo, describing his Supreme Court victory as proof of his mandate.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported a wave of backlash over Governor Okpebholo’s remarks at a political rally in Uromi, Esan North East, where he warned Mr Obi not to visit Edo State without prior notice, citing a past visit that allegedly led to violence.

“This message is for the man who claims he has no ‘shishi’,” Governor Okpebholo of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said, referencing Mr Obi’s well-known remark about living a modest life.

“There’s a new sheriff in town. He cannot just come into Edo without informing me. His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking.”

The comments drew comparisons to similar warnings issued in April by Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, who reportedly cautioned Mr Obi against visiting the state without approval for a humanitarian event.

Mr Obi eventually cancelled that trip.

In the 2023 presidential election, Mr Obi won Edo State and narrowly lost Benue to the APC.

The remarks by Governor Okpebholo sparked criticism from lawyers, civil society organisations, and political commentators.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former national spokesperson of the Nigerian Bar Association, Kunle Edun, described the governor’s remarks as unconstitutional.

“Mr Obi is a citizen of Nigeria and has the constitutional right to move freely across the country,” Mr Edun said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Section 41(1) of the 1999 Constitution guarantees this right. Only a law—not a governor’s pronouncement—can restrict it.”

He said the comments could paint Edo as unsafe and discourage visitors and investors.

“Edo is a peaceful and hospitable state. Its people are welcoming. Statements like this are unfortunate and unhelpful,” Mr Edun added.