Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has praised the Super Falcons following Tuesday’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, the First Lady commended the team for their strength, unity, and determination, describing their success as a powerful symbol of what Nigerian women can achieve.

“I commend you, our incredible Super Falcons for your victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Championship,” she said. “You have once again shown the world the strength, courage, and brilliance of Nigerian women.”

Mrs Tinubu lauded the Falcons’ discipline and teamwork, calling their achievement a shining example to young girls across the country.

“This win is more than just a ticket to the finals of the Championship, but a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we believe in ourselves and stand together,” she added.

The First Lady expressed hope that the team will go on to lift the trophy, concluding, “May you finish strong. Congratulations, SUPER FALCONS!”

Dramatic match

The match itself lived up to its billing in Casablanca, as Nigeria booked a place in the WAFCON final for the 10th time in history — and will now look to clinch a 10th continental title.

After a tense first half marked by tactical duels, Nigeria took the lead in the 45th minute when a handball in the South African box gave Rasheedat Ajibade the chance to convert from the penalty spot.

The Super Falcons captain made no mistake, firing past Andile Dlamini, just as she did in last year’s Olympic qualifier.

South Africa responded after the break. A foul by Osinachi Ohale inside the box gifted Banyana Banyana a penalty, which Linda Motlhalo calmly slotted past goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in the 56th minute.

The game grew tense and physical, with both teams probing for a winner.

Just as the match seemed destined for extra time, Nigeria struck in dramatic fashion. Deep into stoppage time, Michelle Alozie’s hopeful free kick from distance evaded everyone, bounced awkwardly, and sailed into the net — catching Dlamini flat-footed and sending the Nigerian bench into wild celebrations.

The dramatic win marked Nigeria’s first WAFCON victory over South Africa in their last three meetings, having lost to the Banyana Banyana in the group stage in both 2018 and 2022.

The Super Falcons will now face hosts Morocco in what promises to be a thrilling final.