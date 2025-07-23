Despite widespread criticisms, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has defended his recent threats not to allow Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, to enter the South-south state without informing him.

Mr Okpebholo spoke on Tuesday in Benin at the official inauguration of the newly revived Edo Line, a state-run transport company.

The event was broadcast on Channels TV, a Lagos-based television station.

Edo Line was established in 1968 but had not been functional since 2010, with some of its staff members redeployed to the Edo State Ministry of Transport.

Remarks against Peter Obi

During a political rally in Edo on Friday, Mr Okpebholo warned Mr Obi not to enter the state without notifying him or obtaining security clearance.

The governor, a member of the APC, claimed Mr Obi’s recent visit to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences, where he donated N15 million for the completion of projects in the school, triggered violence and the death of three persons.

“This message is for the man who claims he has no ‘shishi’,” he said at the rally, apparently referring to Mr Obi, who often uses the slang to express his disdain for extravagance, particularly by politicians during campaigns.

“For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance,” the governor declared.

Continuing, Mr Okpebholo said: “There’s a new sheriff in town. He cannot just come into Edo without informing me. His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking.”

The remarks have elicited criticisms from civil society groups, lawyers, politicians, and other Nigerians, with many asking the Edo governor to withdraw the comments and apologise to Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State.

‘I’ve no regrets’

But speaking on Tuesday, Mr Okpebholo said he has no regrets over the warning against Mr Obi.

The governor defended his action, arguing that the directive to Mr Obi was advice and should not be misinterpreted as a threat.

“I am not supposed to talk much due to the rain. Even when they said I couldn’t talk, but just one sentence, everyone was crying,” Mr Okpebholo began, referring to the criticisms that trailed his remarks against Mr Obi.

“What I said was simply advice, don’t come to Edo without telling me.

“My job is not only to work for Edo people, but my job is to save the lives of Edo citizens and visitors coming into Edo.

“If telling him (Peter Obi) to notify me of his coming as the chief security officer of the state is a crime, so be it,” he said.

“I have no regrets about what I have said, and I repeat it: before you come into Edo State, notify me. It is not a threat.”

The governor claimed that before the 2024 governorship in Edo State, he had received a similar “advice” from the then commissioner of police in the state not to leave the airport and that his failure to heed the advice resulted in the death of his police orderly.

“I have advised the former governor of Anambra State, if he likes, let him take it. If he likes, let him dwell on social media. It does not concern me.

“I had a security report and advised the former governor of Anambra State to inform me whenever he is coming to Edo State,” he said.

Wike backs Okpebholo on remarks against Obi

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, backed Mr Okpebholo on the governor’s remarks against Mr Obi.

Mr Wike, who performed the ceremony for the commissioning of the revived Edo Line, argued that the governor was right to insist on prior notice from Mr Obi for security reasons.

“Some people can harm anybody (like Obi) and then accuse the governor of being responsible because he knows a coalition member is coming. So governor, you are right,” said the FCT minister, a former governor of Rivers State.

The FCT minister claimed that, during his time as Rivers governor, Mr Obi obtained official clearance from him before entering the south-southern state.

“When I was governor of Rivers State, when Peter Obi was coming to my state, he notified me, and I provided vehicles and logistics for him, because at that level, as a presidential candidate, anything that happens to him will be my fault,” the minister said.

“All I am saying is, if you are coming, tell me because I am here to protect you.”

Turning to Mr Okpebholo, Mr Wike said: “You didn’t say, ‘Don’t come.’ But people play politics. They give people money to go on television and twist facts.”