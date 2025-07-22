The suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday made good her intention to resume as she stormed the National Assembly in company of her supporters.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had earlier vowed to resume legislative activities on Tuesday, arrived at the National Assembly complex at exactly 12.20 p.m.
Among those who accompanied her were a prominent political activist, Aisha Yesufu, and several of her supporters.
NAN, however, reports that the suspended senator was barred from accessing the main building by security personnel.
|
Security had earlier been beefed up at the National Assembly complex, apparently owing to the resumption threat by the suspended senator.
The armed security personnel at the main gate of the national assembly comprised the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the State Security Services (SSS) and the Sergeant-at-Arms.
The situation resulted in long queues of vehicles at the main entrance to the nation’s parliament, as the security operatives were ensuring thorough checks to ensure that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan did not beat the security network and enter the complex
NAN reports that the Senate had reaffirmed, for the third time, that there was no subsisting court order mandating it to recall the senator before the expiration of her suspension.
ALSO READ: Why Senate can’t reinstate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan yet, despite court ruling – Spokesperson
Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu had reaffirmed the upper chamber’s position in a statement on Sunday.
“This clarification becomes necessary, following the circulating claims by the suspended senator that she intends to resume at the Senate Tuesday.
“This is based on a misinterpretation of the recent judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja,” he had said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999