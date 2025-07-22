The suspended senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Tuesday made good her intention to resume as she stormed the National Assembly in company of her supporters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had earlier vowed to resume legislative activities on Tuesday, arrived at the National Assembly complex at exactly 12.20 p.m.

Among those who accompanied her were a prominent political activist, Aisha Yesufu, and several of her supporters.

NAN, however, reports that the suspended senator was barred from accessing the main building by security personnel.

Security had earlier been beefed up at the National Assembly complex, apparently owing to the resumption threat by the suspended senator.

The armed security personnel at the main gate of the national assembly comprised the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the State Security Services (SSS) and the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The situation resulted in long queues of vehicles at the main entrance to the nation’s parliament, as the security operatives were ensuring thorough checks to ensure that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan did not beat the security network and enter the complex

NAN reports that the Senate had reaffirmed, for the third time, that there was no subsisting court order mandating it to recall the senator before the expiration of her suspension.

Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu had reaffirmed the upper chamber’s position in a statement on Sunday.

“This clarification becomes necessary, following the circulating claims by the suspended senator that she intends to resume at the Senate Tuesday.

“This is based on a misinterpretation of the recent judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja,” he had said.

(NAN)

