Combined security operatives have rescued a total of five kidnap victims in multiple operations in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Police spokesperson in Anambra State Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement on Tuesday said security operatives killed two suspects and arrested others during the operations.

How the operations happened

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the divisional police officers (DPOs) from Nimo and Nteje, on Tuesday, rescued three kidnapped victims abducted by some armed hoodlums.

Nimo and Nteje are communities in Njikoka and Oyi Local Government Areas in Anambra State respectively.

The spokesperson said the two DPOs rescued the victims in collaboration with local vigilante operatives in the communities.

He said the security operatives arrested one of the suspects during the operation.

One pump-action gun and one dagger were among items recovered from the hoodlums, according to the police.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The arrested suspect is a known terrorist, kidnapper, and armed robber, and a confirmed member of the proscribed separatist group.

“During interrogation, he confessed to being a photographer for the group, operating from a camp known as “Mother Valley,” located in the Orsumoghu-Orsu Axis,” Mr Ikenga said.

“He is currently undergoing further interrogation as discreet investigations continue to uncover his criminal network.”

More rescue, killing of suspects

Mr Ikenga said, in another operation on Tuesday evening, a joint security team rescued two female kidnap victims.

The spokesperson said the security team comprising police operatives from Nimo Division and local vigilante members rescued the victims in response to a tip-off.

He said the security team combed forested areas between Oraukwu and Nimo communities before rescuing the victims.

“The victims will be reunited with their families following necessary medical and psychological evaluations,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said, in a similar operation on Monday, police operatives killed two armed hoodlums.

The police spokesperson said the operatives attached to Nteje Division killed the two hoodlums during a shootout between them.

He said the operatives were responding to a distress call about an attempted attack by the hoodlums when the gun battle ensued between them.

Some arms and ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums, the police said.

Another arrest

Mr Ikenga said police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad arrested a 31-year-old suspected leader of an unnamed proscribed separatist group on Tuesday.

He identified the arrested suspect as Gospel Ozioma Nneto, a male, otherwise known as OZ.

The spokesperson said the police in the state had begun efforts to track down the other fleeing suspects involved in the separate criminal offences.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of persons have been killed or abducted and several others injured in some of such attacks in the region.

Last month, some gunmen invaded Ogboji, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State on 30 June, killing about 13 people.

At least two persons were killed on 19 June when suspected cultists attacked residents of the Oko Community.

READ ALSO: Police recover N5 million from suspected kidnappers

The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

