The Abia State Government has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Blue Giraffe Development Ltd to establish 20 smart schools in the state.
In a speech at the brief event in Umuahia on Saturday, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Goodluck Ubochi, described it as “a significant moment”.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the smart school project, which promotes digital learning, features interactive learning systems, computerised boards, high-speed internet access and solar-powered electricity.
Mr Ubochi said the MoA would create the enabling environment for the consultant to commence in full swing.
|
He said that one school was chosen in each of the 17 local government areas for the establishment of the smart school.
According to him, the three remaining ones will be established in each of the three senatorial districts of Abia North, Abia South and Abia Central.
Mr Ubochi said: “We have classified the timeline into three. The first nine will be delivered between now and September or October.
“The second will come by the fourth quarter of the year and the last one will come by the first quarter of next year.
“This is just the beginning because, over time, we don’t even mind making all the schools in Abia smart.”
Mr Ubochi said the state was blessed with a “God-sent governor”, Alex Otti, ‘who is so passionate about education”.
He said that the governor was doing everything possible to ensure that what is obtainable globally in the 21st century in education was brought to bear in the state.
The commissioner said the aim was to give Abia children the confidence to compete with their peers at any level worldwide.
READ ALSO: Gov Otti launches remodellig of 200 PHCs in Abia
The Managing Director of Blue Giraffe, Orieji Okwara-Emele, thanked the government for the opportunity to carry out the project.
“We understand what the governor wants, especially when it comes to education, and we want to promise you that this project will be done.
“Abia education will change and will align with whatever people are doing in the world,” she said.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999