The quarterfinal lineup for the 2024 CAF TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is officially complete, with Morocco, Zambia, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, South Africa, Ghana, and Mali advancing after a fiercely competitive group stage.

With the stakes now higher and a semifinal ticket up for grabs, fans can expect fireworks starting this Friday as Africa’s finest battle for supremacy.

Nigeria vs Zambia

18 July, 2025

17:00, Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca

A quarterfinal worthy of a final, this clash reunites two of Africa’s most exciting sides. Nine-time champions Nigeria, boasting a rock-solid defence and tournament pedigree, will be out for revenge against a Zambia side that stunned them 1–0 in the 2022 third-place match.

The Super Falcons, led by experienced campaigners Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Osinachi Ohale, and Francesca Ordega, are laser-focused but must be wary of the Copper Queens’ attacking duo, Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, who can dismantle any backline with pace, power, and precision.

Expect end-to-end action in what promises to be one of the games of the tournament.

Morocco vs Mali

18 July, 2025

20:00, Stade Olympique, Rabat

Morocco have marched into the knockout stage unbeaten, energised by raucous home support and the leadership of Ghizlane Chebbak. With seven points from the group stage, the Atlas Lionesses have combined flair with discipline, making them formidable opponents on home soil.

But standing in their way is a fearless and physically dominant Mali side. Tactically sound and quick in transition, Mali has shown they’re not just making up the numbers. With momentum and belief, they’ll aim to spoil Morocco’s party in Rabat.

Algeria vs Ghana

July 19, 2025

17:00, Berkane Stadium, Berkane

Algeria have captured hearts and headlines in this year’s tournament, defying expectations under coach Farid Benstiti. Blending tactical awareness with attacking expression, their quarterfinal qualification is a major milestone in their WAFCON history.

However, their biggest challenge awaits in the form of Ghana, a side hungry for a return to the semifinals for the first time since 2016. The Black Queens, known for their aggressive pressing and attacking sharpness, are in no mood to be halted now.

South Africa vs Senegal

19 July, 2025

20:00, Stade de l’Honneur, Oujda

Defending champions South Africa have had to dig deep in this year’s campaign. Despite a shaky group stage, Banyana Banyana led by stars Refiloe Jane and Jermaine Seoposenwe remain a cohesive unit capable of flipping the switch when it matters most.

But Senegal are no easy prey. Advancing as one of the best third-placed teams, they’ve impressed with their structure, strength, and tactical discipline. The West Africans will be looking to upset the champions with fast breaks and relentless pressing in a matchup loaded with intrigue.

With every game promising drama, passion, and high stakes, the WAFCON 2024 quarterfinals are set to deliver a football spectacle worthy of Africa’s finest women.

