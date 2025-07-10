The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has announced that delegates from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory will convene in Lagos next month for the 7th National Council on AIDS (NCA).

Established under the NACA Act of 2006, NCA serves as the top national coordinating body for Nigeria’s multi-sectoral HIV response.

The Council brings together stakeholders from government, civil society, development partners, and affected communities to deliberate on sustainable approaches to HIV prevention, treatment, and control.

This year’s session, themed “Advancing National HIV Sustainability Agenda in the Changing Global Policy on Aid,” is being convened by NACA with support from the Lagos State Agency for the Control of AIDS.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Director-General of NACA and Chair of the Council, Temitope Ilori, highlighted the urgency of national ownership.

Ms Ilori emphasised the need for Nigeria to take greater responsibility for its HIV response as donor support continues to decline.

“As donor landscapes evolve, Nigeria must take bold steps to ensure that HIV prevention, treatment, and support remain accessible and resilient. The Council offers us a unified platform to chart that future,” she said.

National Council on AIDS

The three-day meeting will feature technical sessions and a Council deliberation, culminating in a communiqué to guide future HIV control efforts.

A review of the implementation of 12 resolutions adopted during the 6th Council will also be presented.

The event will also feature a call for memoranda, allowing stakeholders to submit policy and implementation proposals for possible inclusion in Nigeria’s broader HIV agenda.

Expected participants include Heads of State Agencies for the Control of AIDS (SACAs), State Commissioners for Health, and senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Also attending are NACA directors, representatives of sister government agencies, civil society organisations, patient communities, faith-based groups, development partners, and implementing agencies.

The event is coming at a time the country is making efforts to take full ownership of its HIV response following the decision by the United States government to halt its foreign aid programmes.

The President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which provides HIV treatment to over 20.6 million people worldwide, including in Nigeria, was also suspended.

Focus on National Sustainability

According to the statement, three thematic areas will guide this year’s discussions. They include advancing the national HIV sustainability agenda within a changing global aid landscape; adopting multi-sectoral approaches to HIV and related diseases; and strengthening sub-national structures to improve health system resilience.

NACA said the meeting is not only strategic for evaluating past progress but also critical for aligning efforts across sectors such as tuberculosis, malaria, reproductive health, and other development priorities.

A special gala night hosted by the Lagos State Governor will cap off the programme and honour individuals and institutions contributing to Nigeria’s HIV response.

