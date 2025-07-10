The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

A total of 179,201 candidates registered for the examination in 12 subjects.

The examination, which commenced on 12th May, was concluded on 23rd May.

The results were released following the conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the council’s headquarters in Minna.

During the meeting, Folake David, the chairperson of the Award Committee and the director of Basic Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the results.

Some secondary school principals from across the country and the NECO management also attended the award committee meeting.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Meanwhile, the award committee has approved the date and timetable for the 2025 BECE resit examinations.

The resit examinations are scheduled to be held on 23rd and 24th July for Mathematics and English Studies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

