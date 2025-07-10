The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
A total of 179,201 candidates registered for the examination in 12 subjects.
The examination, which commenced on 12th May, was concluded on 23rd May.
The results were released following the conclusion of the 2025 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the council’s headquarters in Minna.
During the meeting, Folake David, the chairperson of the Award Committee and the director of Basic Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the successful release of the results.
READ ALSO: 16-year-old girl bags life sentence over murder of university lecturer
Some secondary school principals from across the country and the NECO management also attended the award committee meeting.
Meanwhile, the award committee has approved the date and timetable for the 2025 BECE resit examinations.
The resit examinations are scheduled to be held on 23rd and 24th July for Mathematics and English Studies.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999