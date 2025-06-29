The Presidency says President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Saint Lucia is a strategic engagement that will deepen educational and cultural cooperation with the island nation and the Caribbean.

‎This was contained in a statement by the Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday.

‎Mr Onanuga said the visit would rekindle Nigeria’s ancestral and strategic economic ties with the Caribbean nation and the wider CARICOM bloc.

‎“In the wake of some Nigerians’ misguided, mischievous, and uninformed comments regarding President Tinubu’s historic state visit to Saint Lucia, it is necessary to clarify the purpose.

‎“First, from the perspective of the Government of Saint Lucia, the visit by the Nigerian leader paves the way for rekindling of ancestral bonds, igniting a new era of diplomatic, cultural, and economic possibilities between our nations,” Mr Onanuga stated.

‎He stated that the President’s historic visit aligned with Nigeria’s “Four D’s” foreign policy: Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography—key pillars of the country’s global engagement.

‎Mr Onanuga noted that Saint Lucia, with deep African roots and a significant Nigerian-descended population, views the visit as a homecoming of sorts.

‎It would be recalled that in the 19th century, Nigerian immigrants brought enduring cultural and religious traditions to the island, a legacy still felt today.

‎Mr Onanuga said the visit underscored Nigeria’s rising soft power, driven by Afrobeats, Nollywood, and a literary heritage that resonated across the Caribbean.

‎He noted that Saint Lucia, home to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is a gateway to the 15-member CARICOM bloc with a 130 billion dollar GDP.

‎He said that President Tinubu’s presence signalled Nigeria’s interest in expanding South-South trade and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with the Caribbean.

‎”Nigeria and Saint Lucia already share remarkable historical links, such as Sir Darnley Alexander, a Saint Lucian, who served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from

‎1975 to 1979,” he stated.

‎The presidency also highlighted contributions of other Saint Lucians, including Neville Skeete, who helped design the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters, and Sir Darnley’s son, Michael, a frontline medical officer during the Nigerian civil war.

‎Mr Onanuga said that Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps, part of Tinubu’s delegation, will support development efforts by deploying professionals to key sectors in Saint Lucia.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Saint Lucia, which gained independence in 1979, had hosted fewer than 10 official state visits.

‎The last African leader to visit was President Nelson Mandela, who attended the 1998 CARICOM Heads of Government Summit.

(NAN)

