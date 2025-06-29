The police in Anambra State have arrested a 24-year-old man for planning his friend’s kidnap and collecting ransom worth N5.3 million.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Sunday, said the suspect, Victor Muanaenye, committed the alleged offence with members of his kidnap gang.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, did not, however, identify the victim and when the suspect and his gang members kidnaped him.

The spokesperson said operatives from Uli Divisional Police Headquarters arrested Mr Muanaenye on Thursday evening after receiving a tip-off about the incident.

How the suspect masterminded the kidnap

Mr Ikenga said the suspect allegedly planned the kidnapping of his unnamed friend and collected the ransom before the victim was released.

“The suspect, during interrogation, confessed to having planned the kidnapping plot by luring his friend to escort him to see another friend.

“Victor and his criminal gang allegedly abducted their friend, and to avoid suspicion, Victor pretended to have been kidnapped by his criminal gang,” he stated.

The spokesperson said the suspect was already cooperating with the police by providing information that would help in tracking down the fleeing members of the gang.

He said the suspect would be prosecuted upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Command remains committed towards improving safety and security in the state,” he said.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Nigeria, in May 2022, enacted the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2022), which outlawed all forms of kidnapping in the country.

The Act prescribes a death sentence for kidnapping in a case where the abduction leads to loss of life and life imprisonment where there is no loss of life.

It was an amendment to the now-defunct Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act (2013), which had prescribed a 10-year jail term for kidnapping.

The new Act also prescribes at least a 15-year jail term for whoever pays ransom to free kidnap victims.

Several people have been convicted of kidnapping across the country.

An Ikeja Special Offences Court, in September 2022, sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping.

Also, the Federal High Court in Abuja, in August 2022, sentenced a kidnap kingpin in Taraba State, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, to seven years in jail.

