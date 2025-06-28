A woman has been reported killed in an attack by Fulani militias on Jebbu Miango in Nkien-Whie district, Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

In the attack late Thursday, a 16-year-old girl, Laraba Danjuma, was shot and died from bullet wounds while being taken to Jos for medical attention.

Two other individuals sustained gunshot injuries and are currently receiving treatment at undisclosed medical facilities.

Persistent insecurity in the Irigwe Chiefdom

This attack comes merely days after three people were killed in the same community, heightening fears of escalating violence in the area.

Residents have expressed concerns over the creeping proximity of militia activities to major settlements, describing the situation as a “bad signal.”

The National Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Jesse Nkwiri, told PREMIUM TIMES Friday night that despite early intelligence reports about suspicious movements, the response from security forces proved ineffective.

“Earlier in the evening, Fulani militias were spotted. Intelligence was sent to security (soldiers), and they came around but left, saying they didn’t see anyone. The attack happened sometime after they left,” Mr Nkwiri recounted.

Community calls for enhanced security measures

The Irigwe community, long plagued by attacks, has called for heightened vigilance and improved security measures to prevent further loss of lives. The latest attack has deepened fears among residents, with many feeling abandoned and vulnerable.

While the security authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident, Mr Nkwiri noted that no arrests have been made at the time of reporting.

The community watches the unfolding situation closely, demanding urgent intervention to restore peace and protect lives.

Bassa LGA, known for its rich cultural heritage and an agrarian economy, has been a hotspot for communal and militia-related violence over the years.

Clashes between herders and local farming communities have often resulted in loss of lives, displacement, and destruction of property.

As Plateau State grapples with recurring security challenges, the latest incident underscores the urgent need for sustainable conflict resolution strategies and effective security deployment.

