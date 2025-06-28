The major opposition parties in Gombe State have vowed to join forces against the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.
The parties – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP) – and disaffected members of the APC, announced their plans during a press conference held in Gombe on Friday.
Speaking at the event, Jibrin Barde, the PDP’s 2023 governorship candidate, described the alliance as a “movement for liberation.”
He said Governor Yahaya has failed to fulfill his campaign promises and has lost touch with the needs of the people.
“This coalition is not about individuals or parties; it is about the people of Gombe who deserve competent, transparent, and responsive leadership,” Mr Barde stated.
“We cannot continue under an administration that has become synonymous with incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of its citizens.”
Mr Barde said the alliance would address the rising poverty and hunger in the state through a united front capable of delivering purposeful governance.
The SDP chairman in the state, Adamu Modibbo, echoed Mr Barde’s sentiments, noting that the coalition was a gathering of “concerned sons and daughters of Gombe” committed to building a state that works for everyone.
“This is a collective sacrifice. We are setting aside party differences and personal ambitions to forge a common front that will return power to the people,” Mr Modibbo said.
The ADC chairman, Auwal Barde, and LP chairman, Benjamin Abner, also pledged their support to the alliance, affirming their readiness to work in unity for the future of Gombe State.
ALSO READ: 2027: North-east APC leaders gathering in Gombe to endorse VP Shettima for second term
The group called other political parties and well-meaning citizens to join the movement, promising a new era of inclusive, accountable, and development-focused governance in the state.
As political tension builds, observers will be watching whether the alliance will be the game-changer in the 2027 elections or just another political experiment.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999