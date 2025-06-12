The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 747 confirmed cases of Lassa fever across 18 states, with 142 deaths recorded as of epidemiological week 22, 2025.

The current case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 19.0 per cent, a slight increase from the 18.1 per cent reported during the same period last year.

According to the NCDC’s latest Lassa Fever Situation Report, the number of new confirmed cases rose from six in week 21 to eight in week 22, with fresh infections recorded in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, and Nasarawa States.

The report further revealed that five states, Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi, accounted for 91 per cent of all confirmed cases.

It said Ondo contributed 31 per cent, followed by Bauchi 25 per cent, Edo and Taraba 16 per cent each, and Ebonyi three per cent.

Overall cases

While the overall number of suspected and confirmed cases has declined compared to the same timeframe in 2024, the NCDC stressed that the situation still demands close attention.

The health agency noted that national response mechanisms remain fully activated through the multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS), which coordinates efforts among federal agencies, states, and development partners.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The agency also highlighted the importance of sustained public awareness and community engagement to reduce the spread of the disease, especially in high-burden local government areas.

It advised the general public to remain vigilant and adhere to preventive measures, including good hygiene and proper food storage.

National response

The NCDC said it has implemented a series of interventions to reinforce response efforts.

These include a dynamic risk assessment of Lassa fever transmission and the integration of Lassa fever messaging into broader risk communication strategies for viral haemorrhagic fevers.

The agency also said it launched a new IPC (Infection Prevention and Control) e-learning platform, developed in collaboration with the DRASA Health Trust and funded by the Global Fund.

In addition, 10 National Rapid Response Teams have been deployed to affected states to support field operations using a One Health approach.

The NCDC has also distributed updated IPC guidelines, developed with technical support from the Robert Koch Institute, to health facilities nationwide.

According to the report, the NCDC is working closely with state IPC structures, treatment centres, and the Orange Network to ensure strict adherence to standard precautions, with the goal of reducing hospital-acquired infections in high-burden areas.

Medical countermeasures, including personal protective equipment (PPE), Ribavirin, and body bags, have also been quantified and distributed to states and treatment centres.

READ ALSO: Hope for Nigerians as potential Lassa fever vaccine passes major hurdle

About Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents or persons.

Symptoms of Lassa fever include fever, headache, sore throat, general body weakness, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, muscle pains, and chest pain. In severe cases, it can cause unexplained bleeding from the ears, eyes, nose, mouth, and other body openings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

