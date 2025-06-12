The federal government has disowned a history textbook alleged to contain distorted information about the origin of the Yoruba people, saying it was never approved for use in public schools.

This clarification follows a petition submitted by the Concerned Citizens of Yoruba Origin and Supporters of Truth against the textbook, authored by Tony and Ijeoma Duru and published by Tones Publishers.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, the government said the textbook was not authored, commissioned, or approved by the education ministry.

The ministry said it would work with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and other relevant agencies to thoroughly investigate the issue.

“All necessary steps will be taken to address the anomalies identified and to ensure a fair and timely resolution that respects historical truth and promotes unity,” the statement said.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains fully committed to providing quality, inclusive, and culturally respectful education that fosters peace, understanding, and national development.”

Controversy

The petition, titled “Petition to Defend Yoruba History from Ethnic Distortion in Nigerian Textbooks” and submitted by the Concerned Citizens of Yoruba Origin and Supporters of Truth, raises concerns over alleged historical inaccuracies in a history textbook.

The publication is said to contain claims regarding the founding of Ile-Ife that have been described as misleading and potentially harmful to national unity.

Parts of the book claim that Ife was initially occupied by the Igbo before Oduduwa invaded the land and chased them to the east.

“Another historical place of Ife in the history of Yoruba people is connected to the history of their settlement in Ife. Historical evidence proved that the Igbo people of Nigerian extraction originally occupied the area. Later, Oduduwa and his armies invaded the land and chased the earlier settlers down to the east,” a part of the book reads.

The education ministry appreciates the vigilance and concern of stakeholders regarding the potential of such content to misinform learners and provoke ethnic tension.

“While these concerns are valid, it is important to note that the ministry is not responsible for materials that fall outside its regulatory framework,” it said.

“Instructional materials officially endorsed by the Ministry are carefully curated to meet national education standards. They are developed to support effective learning in public schools, promote literacy, and ensure inclusive, equitable access to quality education throughout Nigeria.”

