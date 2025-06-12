As Gateway United gear up for their final and most decisive fixture of the season against Godswill Akpabio United FC in Uyo, Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Wasiu Isiaka, has delivered a strong charge to the team: win at all costs, with a promise of financial incentives to match.

Addressing the squad at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta before their departure, Mr Isiaka urged the players to seize the moment and make Ogun State proud, reaffirming the government’s unwavering support.

“We want you to know that the government and the people of Ogun State are solidly behind you,” the Commissioner said.

“This is a crucial match, and you can’t afford to falter. It’s a winnable game. From our end, we’ve fulfilled our responsibilities; prompt payment of salaries and all outstanding bonuses have been cleared. A bumper financial reward awaits you if you get the job done.”

In a show of gratitude and resolve, Assistant Captain Kabiru Popoola spoke on behalf of the players, assuring the Commissioner of their commitment.

“We thank the Honourable Commissioner for his consistent support. We know what is at stake, and we promise to give our all to make the state proud,” Popoola said.

Echoing the team’s readiness, Acting General Manager Niyi Soleye expressed confidence in the squad’s mentality and preparation.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The team is upbeat and ready. The technical crew and the entire squad are focused, and we will give our all in Uyo,” Mr Soleye affirmed.

With Gateway United’s Nigeria National League (NNL) status hanging in the balance, the high-stakes clash in Uyo represents a do-or-die battle, one that could shape the club’s immediate future.

The players, backed by morale and monetary motivation, are set for a final push to secure safety and restore pride.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

