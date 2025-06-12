Tolu Arokodare’s fast rise in Belgian football has reached an inspiring milestone, as the 24-year-old Nigerian forward was named in the 2024–25 Belgian Pro League Team of the Season; a shining testament to his amazing campaign.

Unveiled on Wednesday, the prestigious Best XI selection not only cements Arokodare’s status as one of Europe’s emerging attacking forces but also crowns a season in which he claimed two of Belgian football’s top individual honours.

Arokodare won the Golden Boot, as the league’s top scorer with 21 goals and the Ebony Shoe Award, presented to the best African player in the league.

His explosive form for KRC Genk, despite the club’s playoff struggles, made him a clear choice for the leading striker role in the season’s elite lineup.

Selected through a blend of player votes from the Pro League Awards and Opta’s data-driven analysis, Arokodare’s inclusion is a reward for both consistency and impact.

In 40 appearances across all competitions, the towering forward notched 21 goals and five assists, showcasing his lethal finishing, aerial strength, and relentless work rate.

He edged past STVV’s Adriano Bertaccini in the Golden Boot race on the tiebreaker of more away goals scored; 11 during the regular season and two more in the playoffs.

On the international stage, Arokodare further boosted his credentials with a clutch performance for the Super Eagles, scoring off the bench in a recent friendly against Russia to preserve Nigeria’s unbeaten run under coach Eric Chelle.

His Genk teammate, Zakaria El Ouahdi, also made the Team of the Season at right-back.

However, Club Brugge dominated the selection with five players, while league champions Union Saint-Gilloise saw just two of their stars make the cut.

Arokodare’s recognition crowns what many call a breakout season; a campaign that has earned him local honours and placed him firmly on the radar of top European clubs.

With his stock on the rise, fans and analysts are now watching to see what the next chapter holds for one of Nigeria’s brightest attacking prospects.

