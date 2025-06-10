The Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes, and Anti-Corruption Commission (SPFACC) has quizzed the Chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board, Victor Olabimtan, over allegations of buying teaching slots in the recently concluded teachers’ recruitment exercise in the state.
Secretary of the Commission, Adewole Adeleye, confirmed the interrogation of the officials of SUBEB on Sunday.
He said the officials were released on bail after interrogation.
“The chairman, permanent secretary and directors of SUBEB have reported for investigation,” Mr Adeleye told PREMIUM TIMES.
“They have made statements and submitted relevant documents. Same for TESCOM.
“Invited officials were released on bail and would be summoned as the investigation progresses.”
SPFACC also invited the permanent secretary and members of the board of SUBEB for questioning.
It was also gathered that officials of the Ondo State Teaching Service Commission were also brought in for questioning over the scandal.
This newspaper had reported that SPFACC commenced an investigation into the allegations following complaints by candidates that they were asked to pay certain sums of money for employment.
Sources said candidates paid between ₦200,000 and ₦750,000 to secure teaching positions.
Altogether, 1,100 teachers were listed for employment by the state government to fill the vacancies in primary schools across the state.
SUBEB conducted the recruitment, which the Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, promptly approved.
However, the allegations have cast doubts on the integrity of the process, with candidates, parents and opinion leaders calling for a thorough investigation into the matter.
Widening investigation
Mr Adeleye said the scope of the investigation would be “kept as wide as possible.”
He said SPFACC had asked victims to step forward to testify as it widens its probe into the allegations.
While encouraging them to courageously approach the commission to testify, Mr Adeleye said, “We are expecting them to submit evidences and we will guide and protect them professionally.”
