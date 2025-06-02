Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board has began the distribution of 32kg luggage bags for its pilgrims ahead of departure to Nigeria after the 2025 hajj exercise.
The Director-General of the Board, Ahmed Umar Labbo, flagged off the distribution on Monday in Makkah.
Mr Labbo said the early distribution of the luggage bags is part of the board’s commitment to providing solutions and timely response to issues to avoid congestion and delay in the discharge of official responsibilities.
He noted that the 32kg luggage bags each is an addition to 8kg bags earlier given to the pilgrims in Nigeria.
The official said all the 930 pilgrims from the state will receive their bags through their local government centres officers between Monday and Tuesday.
He also warned pilgrims to always remain under their tents while in Mina as the temperatures at Arafat will be very high this year.
Mr Labbo warned that no pilgrim should leave their tents between 10am and 4pm cautioning them to avoid going to Jabalur -Rahma as it will expose them to sunstroke.
He said key arrangements are being made to broadcast the Arafat day Khutbah in pilgrims’ tents and after sunset, pilgrims should wait in their tents to be conveyed to Muzdalifah in buses. Walking to Muzdalifah is not allowed.
The Director-General extend the board’s gratitude to the Jigawa State Governor, Umar A Namadi, for his dedication in supporting the pilgrims board in ensuring smooth hajj operation.
