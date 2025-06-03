The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on Tuesday suspended its strike, which started on Monday.

JUSUN announced the suspension in a communiqué issued after its meetings with the representatives of the Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The communique, signed by all shareholders present, said this was after long deliberations on issues that led to the declaration of the industrial action by the union.

According to the communique, the following agreement was reached: that the JUSUN oblige the intervention of CJN, Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, NLC and other stakeholders for one month for negotiations.

”Engage the federal government to release funds to the judiciary within one month, and that upon the release of the funds, the demands by the JUSUN be implemented immediately.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that JUSUN’s demands include the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage and its arrears, 25 to 35 per cent salary increase, a five-month wage award and their arrears.

The communique added that consequent upon the commitment of the CJN, JUSUN and its organs, after due consideration, agreed to suspend the ongoing industrial strike action.

The union, therefore, directed its members to resume work on Wednesday.

