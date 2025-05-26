The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has announced the withdrawal of a bill he introduced in parliament to make voting mandatory for adult Nigerians.

The bill’s withdrawal was announced in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, in Abuja on Monday.

The bill to amend the Electoral Act 2022 and make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians was first introduced in the House in February by the speaker and co-sponsored by Daniel Ago, who represents Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency.

Reason for withdrawal

Mr Tajudeen said the bill’s withdrawal was decided after extensive consultations with various stakeholders.

“He has decided to withdraw the Bill to Amend the Electoral Act 2022 to make voting mandatory for all eligible Nigerians, which he co-sponsored with Rep. Ago.

“From the outset, the Bill was introduced with the best intentions, which is to bolster civic engagement and strengthen our democracy by encouraging higher voter turnout,” he said.

He said compulsory voting had long been practised with notable success in countries such as Australia, Belgium and Brazil.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

According to him, it has helped sustain participation rates above 90 per cent, while nations like Argentina and Singapore have also implemented similar measures to foster inclusivity at the ballot box.

However, Mr Tajudeen acknowledged that law-making is ultimately about the people it serves and that any reform must respect individual freedoms and public sentiment.

“Rather than compel participation, he is committed to exploring positive incentives and innovative approaches that will make voting more attractive and accessible to all Nigerians.”

“This withdrawal would allow time for further dialogue on how best to cultivate a culture of voluntary participation that honours both our democratic ideals and the rights of our citizens.”

The Bill

Messrs Tajudeen and Ago jointly introduced the bill to the House in February.

After deliberations, it scaled second reading earlier this month and was referred to the House Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative action.

The bill provides, among other things, that eligible Nigerians who fail to vote during elections could face a penalty of up to six months in prison or a fine not exceeding N100,000.

During the debate, Mr Ago argued that mandatory voting would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy by increasing civic participation, addressing voter apathy, and enhancing electoral legitimacy.

Opposition

However, the bill has generated debate among Nigerians over its potential impact on democratic freedom and human rights.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) described it as draconian, unconstitutional, and a direct affront to civil liberties.

In a statement signed by its President, Afam Osigwe, the association said the bill violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution and undermines democratic principles.

An election observation and civic advocacy organisation, Yiaga Africa, said it constitutes a gross violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

Yiaga’s Executive Director, Sam Itodo, argued that although the bill seeks to address low voter turnout, the lawmakers’ approach represents a serious violation of Nigerians’ fundamental rights.

“The said bill is conceived as a legislative intervention to address the abysmally low voter turnout. While the rationale for the bill is plausible because it aims to address one of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s electoral system, the strong-arm approach adopted by the bill is draconian, and it constitutes a gross violation of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights,” Mr Itodo said.

Second withdrawal

This is the second time Mr Tajudeen has withdrawn controversial bills he proposed in the parliament.

In August 2024, he withdrew a bill that would have allowed the jailing of people who embarrass or disrespect government officials.

“In response to the voices and concerns of the people, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, has decided to withdraw the Counter Subversion Bill and other related draft legislation.

“This decision follows his extensive consultations with a broad range of stakeholders and a careful consideration of the nation’s current circumstances,” the parliament wrote then on its X handle.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

