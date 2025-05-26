Given Nigeria’s current delicate security situation, the emergence of a one-party state could significantly exacerbate insecurity and civil unrest, especially as the 2027 elections approach. The concentration of power in one party can lead to heightened political tensions. As opposition parties are marginalised, their supporters may feel disenfranchised and resort to protests and civil disobedience. This can create a volatile environment, with clashes between security forces and protesters becoming more frequent.

“Tolerance is the last virtue of a dying society.” – Aristotle

Dr Erwin Lutzer captures it very accurately, “an economic crisis is always a gift to a leader who wants to capture a nation.” Such is the picture of this “supposed giant of Africa” with its attendant and perennial fiasco of crises that have remained indelibly stuck to the memory of the past and present generations. It is rich in natural resources. It is blessed with some of the best brains on earth. Sadly, it is chronically deficient in transformational leadership and bankrupt in national value systems – two critical components of national transformation.

I know for a fact that not everyone is gifted with a brain to think critically in an environment infested with massive corruption, greed, ethno-centric divisiveness, and evil in extremely high places. However, for the smart thinking Nigerians from all walks of life, who care much about today and the future of the next generation, the need to depart from the norm and embrace the truth about the impending chaos is an imperative. Richard Terrell said, and I quote, “Create a critical mass of people who cannot discern between truth and nonsense, then you will have a society ready to fall for any leader.” The sad thing here is that there is a critical mass of people on the conveyor belt that is racing with venom towards the once feared, “one-party state” political structure.

The social, economic, and political consequences of having one political party in a nation like Nigeria can be profound and multifaceted, including, for example, many social, economic, and political impacts. For instance, in a one-party state, social diversity and pluralism are often suppressed, leading to limited freedom of expression, whereby citizens feel restricted in expressing dissenting opinions, culminating in a culture of fear and conformity. Further, a one-party state could create regular incidents of the suppression of minority rights, which, in this case, refers to occasions in which ethnic, religious, and cultural minorities may face discrimination and marginalisation, as the ruling party often prioritises the interests of the dominant group.

Economically, a one-party system can have both positive and negative impacts. To some schools of thought, a one-party state could promote some degree of economic stability, in terms of the absence of political competition in a nation, which could lead to policy continuity and stability that can be beneficial for long-term economic planning. However, such a development has been proven to encourage massive corruption and inefficiency in governance, due to the lack of political competition, as there are fewer checks and balances on the ruling party. Interestingly, a one-party state is a delight to colonial powers and evil imperialists, who have refused to release the feeding bottle of our economic fortunes.

Who gave birth to you, Nigeria? Where was your birth stool? What is your history? Nigeria, you were born on the birth stool of the imperialists, the British Empire and her colonial whips, with which they whipped you and the other colonial enclaves into subjugation. Nigeria, you were the product of an economic transaction among members of a greedy imperialist class. Your birth stool was deliberately cast upon the mould of divisiveness – the merging of multiple ethnocultural interests into one state, interests that could never and would never be homogenous. Thus, your culturally and ideologically polarised citizens were programmed to remain restive, divided, confrontational, and heterogenous. That’s why they are pushing you towards a one-party state, to effectively ground your intellectual resolve to aspire for the change you desperately need to emancipate your nation from imperialist control, to a free and independent nation.

The concentration of power in one party can lead to authoritarian rule, with limited political freedoms and human rights abuses. It could also lead to the lack of accountability. Without opposition parties, the ruling party may not be held accountable for its actions, leading to poor governance and the lack of transparency. The suppression of political freedoms and economic mismanagement can lead to social unrest, political instability, and many other perils that are capable of unsettling Nigeria’s nascent democratic regimes…

Politically, a one-party system can lead to “authoritarianism.” The concentration of power in one party can lead to authoritarian rule, with limited political freedoms and human rights abuses. It could also lead to the lack of accountability. Without opposition parties, the ruling party may not be held accountable for its actions, leading to poor governance and the lack of transparency. The suppression of political freedoms and economic mismanagement can lead to social unrest, political instability, and many other perils that are capable of unsettling Nigeria’s nascent democratic regimes, including the following:

Protests and Civil Disobedience: Citizens may resort to protests and civil disobedience to express their dissatisfaction with the ruling party. ⁠ Ethnic and Religious Tensions: In a diverse country like Nigeria, leadership failure can exacerbate ethnic and religious tensions, leading to conflict and violence. ⁠ Suppression of Dissent: In a one-party state, the ruling party may suppress dissenting voices, leading to a culture of fear and repression. ⁠ Human Rights Abuses: The government may use force to silence critics, leading to human rights violations. ⁠ Media Censorship: Independent media outlets may be shut down or censored, limiting the flow of information and increasing public frustration.

Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious landscape can be further strained in a one-party state. The ruling party may prioritise the interests of certain groups over others, leading to:

Marginalisation of Minorities: Ethnic and religious minorities may feel excluded from political processes, leading to increased tensions and potential conflicts.

Regional Agitations: Separatist movements and regional agitations may gain momentum as groups seek autonomy and recognition.

Several countries around the world have experienced the consequences of a one-party system:

China: The Chinese Communist Party maintains strict control over political life, leading to economic growth but also significant human rights abuses. ⁠ North Korea: The ruling Workers’ Party of Korea has led to extreme authoritarianism, economic hardship, and widespread human rights violations. ⁠ Cuba: The Communist Party of Cuba has maintained control for decades, leading to economic stagnation and limited political freedoms. ⁠ Zimbabwe: Under the leadership of Robert Mugabe, the country experienced economic collapse, hyperinflation, and widespread human rights abuses. ⁠ Venezuela: The leadership of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro has led to economic crisis, political repression, and social unrest.

Thus, to transform Nigeria into a strong and prosperous nation, it is essential to entrench sound political ideologies within and across party lines by promoting democratic values and principles that encourage political pluralism and respect for human rights. Further, Nigeria is overdue for the implementation of electoral reforms to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections to foster political competition and accountability.

Nigeria is a highly diverse nation with over 521 languages and more than 1,150 dialects and ethnic groups. The major ethnic groups include the Hausa and Fulani in the North; the Igbo in the South-East; and the Yoruba in the South-West. This diversity is also reflected in religious practices, with Islam predominantly in the North, Christianity in the South-East, and a mix of both in the South-West. In terms of economic data, countries with one-party systems like China have shown significant economic growth, with China’s GDP growing at an average rate of 9.5 per cent per year from 1978 to 2018. However, within the context of adherence to global human rights best practices, countries like North Korea and China have been criticised for severe human rights abuses, including the suppression of free speech and political dissent.

Thus, to transform Nigeria into a strong and prosperous nation, it is essential to entrench sound political ideologies within and across party lines by promoting democratic values and principles that encourage political pluralism and respect for human rights. Further, Nigeria is overdue for the implementation of electoral reforms to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections to foster political competition and accountability. Also, there is a vast amount of uneducated people in Nigeria, scattered across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups, which in effect is an anomaly that is regularly weaponised by corrupt politicians for electoral benefits.

There is therefore an urgent need for mass education and re-education of our vast population on the importance of democracy, civic participation, and the rule of law to build a politically informed and active citizenry. By addressing these areas, Nigeria can build a strong political leadership that is capable of driving the nation towards sustainable development and prosperity.

Ayo Akerele is the senior pastor of Rhema Assembly and the founder of the Voice of the Watchmen Ministries in Ontario, Canada. He can be reached through [email protected]

