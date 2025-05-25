The 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League season climaxed on Sunday with a tense final matchday that saw Akwa United and Heartland relegated to the Nigeria National League.

While Remo Stars had already secured the league title with three games to spare, and Rivers United and Abia Warriors claimed the continental qualification spots, the battle for survival went down to the wire, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

Akwa United’s slim hopes of staying up were extinguished after a 2-1 defeat to Heartland FC at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

The victory didn’t do the Naze Millionaires any good either as they also fell shot.

Despite a valiant effort, they finished 17th with 47 points, joining Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars in the drop zone.

El-Kanemi Warriors, who needed just a win to survive, narrowly defeated Sunshine Stars 1-0 in Maiduguri to pull through with 49 points.

Elsewhere, the final day produced some standout performances. Shooting Stars SC delivered a statement result with a dominant 5-1 thrashing of Enugu Rangers at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, capping off their season in style.

Bayelsa United thrashed newly crowned champions Remo Stars with a resounding 3-0 victory in Yenagoa, while Rivers United sealed second place with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Nasarawa United in Port Harcourt.

Plateau United also ended their campaign on a high, edging out Enyimba 1-0 in Aba to finish seventh.

With the season now concluded, Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League along with Rivers United.

Abia Warriors will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup along and whoever emerges champions of the President Federation Cup between Abakaliki FC and Kwara United.

For the relegated sides, the focus shifts to rebuilding in the NNL and mounting a swift return to the top flight.

The 2024/25 NPFL season will be remembered for its dramatic twists, late survival battles, and the heartbreak of relegation for the quartet of Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars, Akwa United and Heartland FC.

