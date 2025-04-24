Striking employees of the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) stalled operations for the second consecutive day on Thursday at the agency’s headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The workers picketed the office in protest for improved welfare and promotion.

They organised the protest under the umbrella of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUCPTRE).

PREMIUM TIMES observed that no official activities were taking place when our reporter visited the office during business hours on Thursday.

Dozens of frustrated staff members were seen seated at strategic points outside the gate of the building.

Banners and placards with different slogans were hung on the main gate of the building, while the union officials enforcing the strike prevented vehicles from entering.

Meanwhile, a number of employees who spoke with this publication at about 12:15 p.m. on Thursday explained that they participated in the protest to express their frustration over poor wages and demand enhanced welfare benefits.

Among several demands, the workers called on the government to implement the recently approved minimum wage. They have vowed to continue the protest until their demands are met.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The ongoing demonstration prompted Air Peace to suspend its operations on Wednesday amidst safety concerns. However, airlines such as Ibom Air, Arik, and United Nigeria Airlines were still operating.

“We understand that some airlines are still flying, which is against International Civil Aviation Organisation’s requirements, therefore endangering the lives of their passengers,” some of the striking workers told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

“We wish to notify the general public that, though we don’t pray for any air mishap, in the case of an inevitability, the airline cannot claim insurance because they neglected NiMet’s weather forecast.”

However, earlier on Thursday, a top NiMet official, who asked not to be quoted since he was not authorised to speak on the issue, told PREMIUM TIMES that the “management is disappointed with the hardline” position taken by the striking unions because some of the issues in dispute have been resolved, while others are in various stages of resolution.

“It is surprising that the unions resorted to strike action because the unions themselves recently wrote and thanked management for its labour friendly policies. Makes you wonder if there are other motives or there are people bent on sabotaging management,” the official said.

He explained that the management is not relenting in reaching an amicable resolution with the unions so that normal services will be restored.

He said the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also scheduled a meeting with all the parties for Thursday (today).

“We are hopeful that the unions will listen to reason. No one bites off his nose to spite his face,” he noted.

NiMet has yet to issue an official statement but the agency is expected to do so after the meeting with the minister.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

