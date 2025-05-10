A Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Nasiru Danu, commissioned a “N150 million project” on Saturday at the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) Islamic Centre in Abuja.

The multi-million naira project is a furnished 11-room building that will serve as the “Imam’s residence” at JIBWIS Islamic Centre in the Guzape area of Abuja.

Mr Danu, the Sardaunan Duste, said the project was built in memory of his father, Haladu Danu.

At the public launch on Saturday, Mr Danu said one of the greatest acts of worship in Islam is giving and spending for the sake of Allah. He thanked Allah for giving him the “means and privilege” of doing good deeds for his sake.

Dignitaries present at the event include the Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Muhammad Hamim-Sanusi; JIBWIS National Chairman, Sheikh Muhammad Jingir; his deputy, Sheikh Yusuf Rigachikum; former Minister of FCT, Aliyu Modibbo; former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouk; former Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar; and the Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed.

In his opening remark, Mr Modibbo commended Mr Danu for donating his wealth as “waqf”. The concept of waqf in Islam involves the endowment of assets for the benefit of the community.

Mr Modibbo, who is the Director General of the JIBWIS Islamic Centre, said initial estimates suggest that the project will cost N85 million, but the philanthropist spent more than N150 million to complete the imam’s residence.

In a brief lecture on the importance of waqf at the event, Mr Rigachikum highlighted that waqf was first encouraged by the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as evidenced by the example of one of his companions, Othman ibn Affan, who bought the “Romah Well.”

Citing reference in the Islamic book, Sahih Al Bukhari, Mr Rigachikum quoted that the Prophet Muhammad asked who would buy the well and make it available to everyone, then Othman responded by purchasing the well and ensuring its public availability. This highlights the importance of public services being available to all in Islam, the cleric said.

He added that one of the greatest acts of worship is for one to continue to honour and respect his or her parents after their death. He said such honour includes prayers and giving alms to the poor.

“Other deeds that may also benefit the deceased are Hajj and Umrah on their behalf, provided the living person has first performed Hajj and Umrah on his or her behalf already,” the imam said.

In his submission, the 2nd Vice Chairman of JIBWIS Ulama’u Council, Dalhat Abdullahi, said the idea of waqf is to ensure that the benefits of one’s wealth continue to serve the community even after one’s lifetime.

“This concept continues to play a crucial role in many societies today and has proven to be an effective way of promoting social and economic development,” Mr Abdullahi said. He encouraged the Muslim community to emulate Mr Danu in spending their wealth in the course of Allah.

Mr Danu said it’s a rare privilege for him to commission such a project, and he is “immensely grateful to the JIBWIS Centre for giving the opportunity.” He said he did the project for the sake of Allah and in memory of his late father.

Mr Danu is the Chairman of Casiva Limited and founder of NHD Foundation, an organisation involved in philanthropic activities and the promotion of polo, a game popular among the elites and aristocrats of Northern Nigeria.

A member of the royal family of the Dutse Emirate of Jigawa State, he was in 2024 turbanned as the Sardauna of Dutse by the emir, Muhammad Sanusi.

In his remark, the National Chairman of JIBWIS, Mr Jingir, said in Islam, charity is more than a transaction—it is an act of worship, a means of purifying our wealth and soul. “Every kobo spent for the sake of Allah carries unimaginable rewards,” he said.

“Charity does not decrease wealth. No one forgives another except that Allah increases his honour. And no one humbles himself for the sake of Allah except that Allah raises his status,” he said, citing a saying of Prophet Muhammad.

He also encouraged the Muslim community to engage in waqf, noting, whomever wants his wealth to develop and progress, or wants to nurture his wealth, should spend from it for the sake of Allah Almighty.

In his remarks, the Emir of Duste, Mr Sanusi, urged Nigerian Muslims to increase in good deeds such as waqf, charity and Zakah. He noted that charity holds such a great place that it is an obligation on Muslims in the form of Zakah.

“In Islam, Zakah is one of the major pillars of Islam, and those who are wealthy enough, for them, it is mandatory to give Zakah. Zakah refers to purification in general and purification of wealth in particular; therefore, those Muslims who have wealth over a certain ratio are liable to pay Zakah on it and give it to those who are less fortunate and don’t have sufficient means to live their life in a standard way.”

