A leaked memo directing Kano’s 44 local government councils to release N670 million to purchase official cars for reinstated Emir Lamido Sanusi is trending online.

The official correspondence dated 25 March directed the local councils to contribute over N15.2 million each to buy vehicles for the Kano emirate council.

The memo stated that the funds would be deducted directly from the State/Local Government Joint Account and paid to a private company, Sottom Synergy Resources Ltd, contracted to buy the vehicles.

The company was contracted to supply four vehicles and refurbish two vintage ones for the Emirate Council.

The memo, titled “Conveyance of Approval for the Release of Funds,” was signed by Abubakar S. Dabo, Director of Local Government Inspection, on behalf of the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs.

“I am directed to convey Government’s approval for the release of the aggregate sum of N15,227,272.72 per LGA… to repair 2 No. vehicles and supply 4 No. vehicles to the Kano Emirate Council through Sottom Synergy Resources Ltd,” the letter stated.

According to the breakdown, the N670 million will cover the refurbishment of a 1969 Rolls Royce (DH 420), restoration of a Cadillac limousine, and the purchase of four 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser VXR vehicles.

The memo also instructed all LGA chairpersons to ensure compliance with due process in executing the project.

The decision has drawn criticism online, with many questioning the government’s priorities at a time when several local councils are struggling with infrastructure and basic services.

A former media aide to former Governor of the State, Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, is one of several socal media enthusiasts that shared the leaked letter online, questioning the rationale of the decision.

“If it’s true, then this is oppression!!!” wrote social media user Mubashshir Saidu. “Leaders should always pay attention to the condition of the common people! What’s the problem with Emir Sanusi or his palace and vehicle? Come on, people.”

The state government has not responded on the matter.

The Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muhammad Othman, did not respond to phone calls and text message to commend on the develop.

